Among Us Colour Stereotypes: New memes surface about the viral new game and take over the Internet. They are also surprisingly accurate!

Among Us is not just a great game, it is also perhaps one of the most colourful games of all time! And by colourful, we don’t mean that in the usual sense. We mean it as in, the colours in this game play a more important role than in most games.

It’s all about the colours.

Usually, when players get random teammates in every other game of Among Us, it becomes difficult to remember every new name that hops in. So, players usually keep track of their mates by the colour they are. In fact, streamers also stick to a particular colour to make it their signature tint. Therefore, all of this “colourism” surrounding the game is sure to catch the eye of some witty minds out there.

So, memers the world over have begun to create memes stereotyping certain behaviours to certain colours! And surprisingly, most of them are turning out to be true!

Among Us Colour Stereotypes: So, which colour are you?

There are plenty of great memes out there for you have a good laugh at and share with your friends. We have linked some really good ones below.

We’ve also decided to show one in this article. The credits for this meme go to random_feller who posted it on Reddit.

Brown is always the first to die. Poor guy. Our condolences.

Black is the detective of the crew.

Red and Blue! Always sus! Houston we have a problem!

Orange and Cyan are “button lovers”. The first chance they get, complete their tasks? No! Call an emergency!

Pink is either the noob or the cute girl who doesn’t know what’s what.

Purple? Wildcard! He’s the beast you never saw coming!

White is the good guy. A little too good though. Ahem… ahem… almost bad.

Yellow, Emerald, and Lime, they’re the groupie buddies. Imposter or Crewmate, there’s no keeping them apart!

I have stereotyped every crewmate color, thoughts? from r/AmongUs

More Imposter Memes.

Alright, guys. Here are some more. Check them out, have some fun. Also, who knows, maybe make a few yourself! Test those astrological powers you know!

Are these still relevant? from r/AmongUs

Color stereotypes but it’s an alignment chart from r/AmongUs

