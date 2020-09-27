Jim McIsaac / Contributor



Just when you thought things couldn’t get worse for the San Francisco 49ers, they are. This week saw headlines dominated by a rash of injuries from Week 2, with the Niners bearing the brunt of them during their win over the New York Jets. Complaints over the quality of the turf at MetLife Stadium led the NFL to investigate, but no issues were found. Now returned to the crime scene to face the New York Giants, the 49ers saw yet another key player to go down with injury, with tight end Jordan Reed immediately grabbing his ankle after attempting to make a touchdown catch in the back of the end zone in the first quarter.

Reed left the game to be evaluated by the team’s medical staff, but later returned, only to leave again with an apparent knee injury.

The 49ers are without a laundry list of top talent following the Week 2 bloodbath, including Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas, Dee Ford, Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and more. George Kittle, ruled out for the Giants game, joins slew of key players nursing injuries for a second straight week, and that made Reed that much more valuable to the offense.

Reed signed a one-year deal to join the 49ers in 2020 and was beginning to show promise in their system.

As for Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers as a whole, they probably wish they could get out of MetLife Stadium as quickly as is humanly possible after this brutal two-week stretch, and one that will have every team who visits the Giants and Jets approaching the game with a ton of apprehension.