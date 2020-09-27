Israel Adesanya, after his match at UFC 253, brought to light the disciplinary issues regarding the weight cut, and wants a substantial raise in the penalty.

After securing a convincing victory over Paulo Costa at UFC 253, Israel Adesanya was seen talking to Dana White in the ring, and evidently the Stylebender was giving the president an insightful on why a severe punishment should be given to those fighters who fail to cut weight before the event.

At UFC 253, two featherweights viz. Zubaira Tukhugov and Ludovit Klein turned up, without hitting the defined weight, and as a result it was announced that both will forfeit an undisclosed amount from their fight purse. The share apparently is 30%, as Adesanya post his match, told Dana White, that 30% is not enough and UFC should take this up to 90%, in order to guarantee discipline. Adesanya in his post-match comments disclosed what he conveyed to Dana White and stated, “I told Dana, 30% is not enough. F**K that. Some of these guys are gangsters, they’re making money outside of the UFC. Make it 90% and they will spend every (moment) to make weight. ”

“I told Dana, 30% is not enough. F–k that. Some of these guys are gangsters, they’re making money outside of the UFC. Make it 90% [purse reduction] and they will spend every [waking moment] to make weight.” – Israel Adesanya pic.twitter.com/VaWIqZrBrf — GIFSkull IV – Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) September 27, 2020

Israel Adesanya, pressed hard on the matter even in the post-match conference, and wants stern action to be taken in case of any discrepancy in weight cutting. Dana White in the post-event press address also said he’s not wrong , but said, “That’s not our place, that’s a commission that handles that.”

