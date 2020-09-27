WWE



Clash of Champions is WWE’s annual pay-per-view where all titles on the Raw and SmackDown brands must be defended. That means a loaded card this Sunday night inside the ThunderDome in Orlando’s Amway Center, with nine title matches scheduled to go down.

Drew McIntyre will put the WWE championship on the line against Randy Orton in an Ambulance Match in one of the featured bouts of the night. The stipulation was the product of each man sending the other to the hospital during recent editions of Raw. In the other world championship bout, Roman Reigns will put the universal title on the line against his cousin, Jey Uso. Uso earned his shot at the belt by winning a fatal four-way on SmackDown, leading to weeks of escalating tension that exploded this past Friday when Reigns ended SmackDown by attacking Uso.

These title matches and many more go down tonight at 7 p.m. ET, following an hour-long kickoff show which begins at 6 p.m.

Watch 2020 WWE Clash of Champions

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27

Location: Amway Center — Orlando, Florida

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

2020 WWE Clash of Champions match card