Clash of Champions is WWE’s annual pay-per-view where all titles on the Raw and SmackDown brands must be defended. That means a loaded card this Sunday night inside the ThunderDome in Orlando’s Amway Center, with nine title matches scheduled to go down.
Drew McIntyre will put the WWE championship on the line against Randy Orton in an Ambulance Match in one of the featured bouts of the night. The stipulation was the product of each man sending the other to the hospital during recent editions of Raw. In the other world championship bout, Roman Reigns will put the universal title on the line against his cousin, Jey Uso. Uso earned his shot at the belt by winning a fatal four-way on SmackDown, leading to weeks of escalating tension that exploded this past Friday when Reigns ended SmackDown by attacking Uso.
These title matches and many more go down tonight at 7 p.m. ET, following an hour-long kickoff show which begins at 6 p.m.
Watch 2020 WWE Clash of Champions
Date: Sunday, Sept. 27
Location: Amway Center — Orlando, Florida
Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
2020 WWE Clash of Champions match card
- Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso
- WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton (Ambulance Match)
- SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross
- Intercontinental Championship: Jeff Hardy (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn (Ladder Match)
- United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Apollo Crews
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro (c) vs. Lucha House Party
- Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade & Angel Garza
- Women’s Tag Team Championship: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. The Riott Squad
- Raw Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Zelina Vega (Kickoff Show)