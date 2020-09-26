Mitchell Marsh: The all-rounder from Sunrisers Hyderabad has been ruled out of this season of the Indian Premier League.

During the eighth match of the ongoing ninth season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has won the toss and chose to bat.

Hyderabad, who started their IPL 2020 campaign with a loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore, have given early signs of wanting to score big and then defend it against Kolkata who failed to seal a chase against Mumbai Indians earlier this week.

With all-rounder Mitchell Marsh already ruled out of the tournament, SRH have dealt another blow in all-rounder Vijay Shankar missing this match due to a slight back problem.

Who has replaced Mitchell Marsh in today’s IPL 2020 match?

“We are going to bat. I don’t think too much is going to change throughout the course of this game,” Sunrisers captain David Warner was quoted as saying during the toss.

As far as Marsh’s replacement is concerned, SRH have included a tried and tested name in Mohammad Nabi for this match. With Shankar also ruled out of this match, veteran wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha has been included into their middle-order.

The third and last change for Hyderabad is in the form of Khaleel Ahmed playing ahead of Sandeep Sharma. Having played against RCB, Sharma had leaked 36 runs in his four overs without picking any wicket. The development means that Hyderabad will take the field with two left-arm pacers in Ahmed and T. Natarajan.

Talking about Knight Riders’ Playing XI, they have bolstered their bowling lineup by bringing in Varun Chakravarthy and Kamlesh Nagarkoti in place of batsman Nikhil Naik and pacer Sandeep Warrier.