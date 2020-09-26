Where are the birthday cakes in Fortnite? Find out all the locations of the special birthday cakes to complete the challenge right here!

Fortnite released a host of new items and features into the game as a part of its 14.20 update. A new game mode, a new boss (Wolverine) and a set of new challenges to celebrate Fortnite’s 3rd birthday. One of these challenges is the new “dance in front of all birthday cakes challenge”.

Related: The Fortnite 14.20 patch update: Check out Fortnite’s latest & greatest here!

🎂🎂🎂 Tomorrow Fortnite celebrates its 3rd Birthday! Join us for Birthday Challenges which include free rewards! More info tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/JmadoWnvDh — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 25, 2020

What is the challenge?

The “dance in front of all birthday cakes challenge” is a part of a set of challenges that will be available between 26th Sept and 1st Oct. So, if you complete them in between this period, you can win a lot of rewards. However, even if you’re really busy and fail to make the time to finish them all, simply login to the game just once during this time. That, in itself, will get you a free birthday bash emote.

Time flies on the Battle Bus. This weekend marks the 3rd Birthday for Battle Royale 🎉 To celebrate, there are treats on the Island, Challenges to unlock free rewards, a new prefab for Creative and more! More info: https://t.co/G60NF3LlrE#FortniteBirthdayBash — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 26, 2020

Where are the birthday cakes in Fortnite?

It’s really easy to find the cakes in game. So, don’t worry. They are located at almost all the major POIs throughout the map. However, be careful, there’s only one at each. Also, there are a few exceptions to this rule and a few POIs do not seem to have the cake. This includes the major Stark Industries location. We scoured the area many times with no avail. We also restarted the game to look for new spots. However, there are none here. Sadly, Ironman doesn’t seem to like cakes too much. Apart from this, the Coral Castle, Steamy Snacks and Catty Corner also don’t seem to have cakes either.

Now, pro-tip, you can figure out the exact cake location in a POI by looking for balloons. That’s because there’s one near every cake. So, do try that as well.

We hope that helps you with your quest for cakey glory! For more detailed info, check out the video below. It confirms all the major cake locations in the game really well.