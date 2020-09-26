WBA Vs CHE Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Chelsea set to use today’s encounter to allow their new signings much needed settling time in the league.

After being largely absent in their gameweek two encounter against Liverpool to go down 2-0 on the day, Chelsea will be looking to utilise this fixture to overhaul that display. Also, with this being the first of a relatively easy run of clashes for them, the London bases club will be looking to utilise these encounter to embark on a meaningful winning spree.

While they were never charismatic or sparkling against Liverpool, Chelsea huffed and puffed to get the job done in the first half. They managed to stave off Liverpool’s attacking threat before Kepa decided to do what he does back, committing a howler of a mistake to see Christensen get a red card.

Subsequently, it was only a matter of time before Liverpool’s clear dominance ended up wiping the floor with Chelsea. However, despite being a massively lopsided clash, Lampard refused to be too downtrodden about the result with the side yet to fully indulge in the services of its six new entrants this term.

WBA Vs CHE Fantasy Probable Winner

The first glimpses of what the newly roped in players can offered was on show earlier in the week for Chelsea. With Havertz, Silva and Chilwell all making appearances, Chelsea walked all over Barnsley in an extradonaire 6-0 rout.

And with West Brom shipping goals in their foregone clashes with the side completely failing to adjust to the needs of the league, this is going to be another thumping in Chelsea’s favour.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Zohore’s injury means he’s going to be out for the forthcoming clash.

Hakim, Billy and Pulisic all continue to struggle with injures at the moment.

West Brom

Johnstone, Furlong, Ajayi, Ivanovic, O’Shea, Townsend, Pereira, Sawyers, Livermore, Diangana, Robinson

Chelsea

Caballero, James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell, Kante, Kovacic, Mount, Havertz, Werner, Abraham

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: West Brom Vs Chelsea

Date And Time: 26th September, Saturday- 10:00pm IST

Venue: The Hawthorns, West Bromwich

Television: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Top Goal Scorer

West Brom

Matheus: 1 Goal, 1 Assist

Chelsea

Jorginho: 1 Goal, 1 Assist

Bygone Encounter

Everton Vs West Brom: 5-2

Chelsea Vs Liverpool: 0-2

Goal-Keeper

West Bom’s Sam Johnstone is going to be our shot stopper for the day. While it’s a foregone conclusion that he’ll be shipping in goals at will today, the saves he’s capable of pulling off see him hold onto this spot in our setup.

Defenders

Finally making his debut for Chelsea against Barnsley after brushing off a lengthy injury, Ben Chilwell offered glimpses of why the club went for him in the transfer market. He needed little time to show his attacking acumen, assisting Giroud’s goal to see him be inducted in our side.

Slotting in next to him is leftback Reece James. With a goal and assist against Brighton, he showed what he can do when venturing in the side’s attacking plays.

Kurt Zouma will complete the trio of picks from the side with Chelsea in with a strong shout of recording their first cleansheet of the season today.

Midfielders

He’s yet to score in the Premier League but Kai Havertz went on a rampage in the Carabao Cup. In what was only his third outing for Chelsea, he ended up scoring his first hattrick for the side, one which epitomised why Chelsea broke the bank to indulge in him this season.

Mason Mount was also in solid touch in that clash and with West Brom shipping goals, he could easily open this season today. Elsewhere, with the one goal and one assist, Matheus Pereira will be the first name to make a foray into our side from West Brom.

Grady Diangana scored a peach off a goal against West Ham, one which was indicative of why West Ham supporters were so disgruntled to see him depart. Jake Livermore is capable of embedding in some place some tackles and blocks to see him wrap up the trio from the side.

Strikers

Despite winning two penalties, Timo Werner still doesn’t have a goal to show for it. However, this can easily be the clash where he breaks out of that rut, a clash we envision ending up in a goals feast for him.

Tammy Abraham forced a daunting partnership alongside Havertz in the Carabao Cup, one which could see him get another outing today.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Given the potential of Werner to fill his shoes today, he’ll captain our side while James is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Johnstone, Ben, James, Zouma, Diangana, Pereira, Livermore, Mount, Havertz, Werner, Tammy

