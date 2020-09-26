Who’s Playing

Houston @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Houston 0-2; Pittsburgh 2-0

What to Know

The Houston Texans will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh will be strutting in after a win while the Texans will be stumbling in from a loss.

The contest between Houston and the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Houston falling 33-16 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing working slightly against Houston was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB David Johnson, who rushed for 34 yards on 11 carries.

Most of the squad’s points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. Kicker K Ka’imi Fairbairn delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Pittsburgh decided to play defense against itself this past Sunday, but the team still came out ahead despite their 85 penalty yards. They secured a 26-21 W over the Denver Broncos. Pittsburgh RB James Conner looked sharp as he rushed for one TD and 106 yards on 16 carries. Conner’s performance made up for a slower matchup against the New York Giants two weeks ago.

The Steelers’ defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Denver’s offensive line to sack the QB seven times for a loss of 61 yards. Leading the way was OLB T.J. Watt and his two sacks. Those were the first sacks for Watt through Week 2.

The Texans are expected to lose this next one by 4. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn’t have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Houston found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 34-6 punch to the gut against Pittsburgh when the teams previously met three seasons ago. Can Houston avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We’ll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Steelers are a 4-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.