The Boston Celtics fought for their playoff lives in the second half of their 121-108 win in game 5 against the Miami Heat.

They fell down big in the first half, but managed to get loose offensively in the second half and it was all thanks to Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. They put the Heat away.

The two Jays combined for 59 of the Celtics points in the win. Brown, himself, had 28 and went on a crucial 6-0 run in the fourth quarter to stave off the Heat one last time as they tried to mount a comeback.

He hit back-to-back 3-pointers that caught nothing but net. He sent them home with his shots and he absolutely knew it. After the second one, he blew Heat a goodbye kiss for good measure.

Jaylen Brown blew a kiss to the Heat bench after making back-to-back 3s 😘 pic.twitter.com/iOrXVEZCGs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 26, 2020

SPICY. That’s what I call playing with confidence. And the Celtics needed every bit of it to extend the series.

Hopefully for Celtics fans, they show up with that same confidence in game 6 to extend the series one more time.

jwplayer tsv9Lkwj-q2aasYxh