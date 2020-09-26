Just hours before Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa become the latest undefeated fighters to square off for the title at a mega event, UFC 253, it is imperative to know when was the last time something similar took place.

One of the most talked about events in the recent past, UFC 253, gets all the hype through a number of attributes, and the most eye catching one of those is the headliner fight, where an undefeated middleweight champion will go up against an unstoppable challenger. Both, Israel Adesanya, 19-0, and Paulo Costa, 13-0, exhibit a flawless record, but on September 26, at Fight Island, someone’s 0 will turn into 1.

When Was The Last Time Two Undefeated Fighters Faced Each Other For The Title?

The last time something unusual and colossal like this took place in November, 2016, at UFC 205 (November 12, 2016), when women’s Strawweight Championship was on the line. At the event, two unbeaten polish competitors faced each other. The champion, Joanna Jędrzejczyk was 12-0 in MMA at that time, and challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz was 10-0, and on the night, the champion retained.

After almost four years the history will repeat at UFC 253, and just like the previous occasion, one will augment his streak, and one’s run of consistent victories will perish.

