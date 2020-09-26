UFC 253 Fight Night Payout: UFC 253 is September’s mega show, and while the fight card of the event promises to give viewers supreme MMA action, we contemplate what’s in there for the fighters. How much money will each fighter receive?

At an event where a total of 11 fights are lined up, including 2 title fights, which are also the feature bouts, 22 professionals will set foot in the Octagon on September 26, and at the end of the day, each will receive some defined amount, plus a conditional figure based on exceptional factors.

The event will see some big names, like Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, his challenger Paulo Costa, Light heavyweight contenders- Jan Blachowicz, and Dominick Reyes. All these are set to receive a handsome sum, irrespective of their performance, since they are the headliners of the night. However, what others will receive, may not be in the same spectrum as these individuals.

Also read: UFC 253: Full Fight Card, Date, Time, and Streaming Details

UFC 253 Fight Night Payout

The UFC will release the precise figures after the culmination of 253, however on the basis of a number of factors viz. Previous earnings, records, the stature of fighters, etc. an estimate can be made about the possible fight purse.

Early Prelims

Heavyweight Fight

Juan Espino: $20,000

Jeff Hughes: $17,500

Light Heavyweight Fight

Khadis Ibragimov: $18,000

Danilo Marques: $13,500

Preliminary Card

Light Heavyweight Fight

Brad Riddell: $13,500

Alex Da Silva Coelho: $13,500

Welterweight Fight

Diego Sanchez: $1,20,000

Jake Matthews: $40,000

Catchweight fight

Shane Young: $22,000

Ludovit Klein: $21,500

Light Heavyweight Fight

William Knight: $21,500

Aleksa Camur: $13,500

Main Card

Catchweight fight

Hakeem Dawodu: $27,000

Zubaira Tukhugov: $25,000

Women Bantamweight Fight

Ketlen Vieira: $45,000

Sijara Eubanks: $40,000

Flyweight Fight

Kai Kara-France: $45,000

Brandon Royval: $13,500

Light Heavyweight Title Fight (Co-main)

Jan Blachowicz: $1,20,000

Dominick Reyes: $3,70,000

Middleweight Title Fight (Main event)

Israel Adesanya: $6,40,000

Paulo Costa: $4,30,000

Source- Sportekz

It should be noted these figures are a conjecture of the Guaranteed Salary, and are subjected to change, once the genuine results arrive.

Click Here For More UFC News