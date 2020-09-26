UFC 253 Fight Night Payout: UFC 253 is September’s mega show, and while the fight card of the event promises to give viewers supreme MMA action, we contemplate what’s in there for the fighters. How much money will each fighter receive?
At an event where a total of 11 fights are lined up, including 2 title fights, which are also the feature bouts, 22 professionals will set foot in the Octagon on September 26, and at the end of the day, each will receive some defined amount, plus a conditional figure based on exceptional factors.
The event will see some big names, like Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, his challenger Paulo Costa, Light heavyweight contenders- Jan Blachowicz, and Dominick Reyes. All these are set to receive a handsome sum, irrespective of their performance, since they are the headliners of the night. However, what others will receive, may not be in the same spectrum as these individuals.
UFC 253 Fight Night Payout
The UFC will release the precise figures after the culmination of 253, however on the basis of a number of factors viz. Previous earnings, records, the stature of fighters, etc. an estimate can be made about the possible fight purse.
Early Prelims
Heavyweight Fight
- Juan Espino: $20,000
- Jeff Hughes: $17,500
Light Heavyweight Fight
- Khadis Ibragimov: $18,000
- Danilo Marques: $13,500
Preliminary Card
Light Heavyweight Fight
- Brad Riddell: $13,500
- Alex Da Silva Coelho: $13,500
Welterweight Fight
- Diego Sanchez: $1,20,000
- Jake Matthews: $40,000
Catchweight fight
- Shane Young: $22,000
- Ludovit Klein: $21,500
Light Heavyweight Fight
- William Knight: $21,500
- Aleksa Camur: $13,500
Main Card
Catchweight fight
- Hakeem Dawodu: $27,000
- Zubaira Tukhugov: $25,000
Women Bantamweight Fight
- Ketlen Vieira: $45,000
- Sijara Eubanks: $40,000
Flyweight Fight
- Kai Kara-France: $45,000
- Brandon Royval: $13,500
Light Heavyweight Title Fight (Co-main)
- Jan Blachowicz: $1,20,000
- Dominick Reyes: $3,70,000
Middleweight Title Fight (Main event)
- Israel Adesanya: $6,40,000
- Paulo Costa: $4,30,000
Source- Sportekz
It should be noted these figures are a conjecture of the Guaranteed Salary, and are subjected to change, once the genuine results arrive.
