THE SEC is back and we have Mississippi State heading to Baton Rouge to take on the 2019 National Champion, LSU Tigers on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers have lost 14 of their players to the NFL this offseason so it will be a completely different team for LSU. The Mississippi State Bulldogs will look to rebound after a disappointing season winning only six games.

Can Mississipi State hang with LSU on Saturday? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to follow the college football action today.

Mississippi State vs. #6 LSU

When: Saturday, September 26

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Live Stream: via CBS All Access

Prediction: Even though LSU has lost Joe Burrow and 13 other players to the NFL doesn’t mean the Tigers don’t still have a solid team that can win by 20 points. Take LSU.

Bet: LSU -14

