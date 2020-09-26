2019-20 La Liga champions Real Madrid will be looking for their first win of the new season when they take on Real Betis on Saturday afternoon in the return of La Liga.

Real Madrid started their season with a draw against Real Sociedad last Sunday, while Real Betis has had back to back wins and are currently in second place in the table.

Can Real Betis keep up the winning streak against the always tough Real Madrid? Tune in and find out, everything you need to know to stream your soccer action is below.

Real Betis vs. Real Madrid

When: Saturday, September 26

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

La Liga Starting Lineups

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Bravo; Emerson, Mandi, Bartra, Moreno; Rodriguez, Carvalho; Joaquin, Canales, Fekir; Iglesias

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

La Liga Odds and Betting Lines

La Liga odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Real Betis (+333) vs. Real Madrid (-129)

