The 2020-21 Premier League season has begun and we’ll have Chelsea facing West Brom on Saturday from The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, West Midlands, England.

West Brom has lost their first two games in Premier League action while Chelsea has gone 1-1 since the season began. We have an exciting afternoon ahead of us in the Premier League, here’s everything you need to know to follow the action today!

West Brom vs. Chelsea

When: Saturday, September 26

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC, NBC Universo

Premier League Starting Lineups

West Brom possible starting lineup:

Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, Ivanovic, O’Shea, Townsend; Pereira, Sawyers, Livermore, Diangana; Robinson

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Caballero; James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell; Kante, Kovacic; Mount, Havertz, Werner; Abraham

Premier League Odds and betting lines

Premier League odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Saturday at 12:20 p.m. ET.

West Brom (+600) vs. Chelsea (-223). Draw: +360

