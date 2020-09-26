THE SEC is back and we have two ranked teams going head to head today with #23 Kentucky Wildcats facing the #8 Auburn Tigers. Kentucky is coming off an 8-5 season and a trip to the Belk Bowl in 2019 where they beat Virginia Tech, 37-30. Auburn had a 9-4 record in 2019 and made a trip to the Outback Bowl where they suffered a loss.

Auburn owns this series 26-6-1 and has won the last two times they have met. Can #23 Kentucky hang with the #8 Auburn Tigers on Saturday?

Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to follow the college football action today.

#23 Kentucky vs. #8 Auburn

When: Saturday, September 26

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: Kentucky has a lot of firepower coming back from last season and there are a lot of questions with Auburn and their offense. While Auburn might win this game they will not cover this spread, take Kentucky with the points.

Bet: Kentucky +6.5

