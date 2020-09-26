The Oklahoma Sooners will host the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon from Norman, OK. Kansas State is coming off a surprising loss to Arkansas State 35-31 last Saturday and will now face a tough Oklahoma squad with a new starting QB in Spencer Rattler. He is looking like a Heisman Trophy candidate after the Sooners 48-0 blowout win against Missouri State last weekend.

Do the Wildcats have enough to upset the Sooners again this year? Here is everything you need to know to catch the college football action today.

Kansas State vs. #3 Oklahoma

When: Saturday, September 26

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (+ 4K)

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: Kansas State is coming off a disappointing loss last weekend and wouldn’t expect them to hang with the #3 Sooners for too long here. The spread is a lot but with Spencer Rattler at the helm, I think they can cover these 27.5 points.

Bet: Oklahoma -27.5

