At the end of the day, Tottenham were left thanking the Kane-Son duo for their first three points in the 2020-21 instalment of the Premier League. Facing a deficit as Southampton made the most of a leaky Tottenham defence, Tottenham exploded in the second half to script a 5-2 thumping win over their opponents.

It was a much needed result for a side which is clearly struggling to feet its feet in the league. They were made to work hard for their subsequent Europa League qualifier win as well, a triumph which was once again down to showings of individual brilliance rather than a complete team show.

However, despite all their dreary showings and troubles in defence, Tottenham are managing to get the job done. They have now registered three wins on the bounce along with progressing through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup without having to take to the middle after Leyton Orient were struck by a bout of Coronavirus.

TOT Vs NEW Fantasy Probable Winner

With some kind of momentum in their ranks as they stabilise their tottering ship, Tottenham will be quietly confident of pulling off the three points today. After a stellar showing against West Ham, Newcastle United were brought crashing back to the ground with Brighton schooling them in a 3-0 drubbing.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Japhet continues to remain sidelined with an injury.

Martin, Paul, Fabian and Matthew are all unavailable for Newcastle United pertaining to their prevalent injuries.

Tottenham

Lloris, Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Winks, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Moura, Kane, Son

Newcastle United

Darlow, Manquillo, Lascelles, Fernandez, Ritchie, Hendrick, Shelvey, Hayden, Fraser, Carroll, Wilson

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Tottenham Vs Newcastle United

Date And Time: 27th September, Sunday- 6:30pm IST

Venue: Tottenham Stadium, London

Television: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Tottenham

Newcastle United

Hendrick: 1 Goal, 1 Assist

Bygone Encounter

Southampton Vs Tottenham: 2-5

Newcastle United Vs Brighton: 0-3

Goal-Keeper

With Martin out at the moment for Newcastle United, Karl Darlow has being asked to take over the gloves. And he’s shown that he’s more than capable of safeguarding his side’s sticks with two well versed displays.

Defenders

Matt Doherty has done everything within his powers to register a goal or assist but he’s yet to be rewarded for his troubles. However, he’s not far from opening his account for Tottenham with him staying true to his attacking style of football to canter his way into his side’s attacks.

Ben Davies has an akin willingness to remain involved in his side’s attacks to see him be involved for us as well. We’ll be opting for Eric Dier as well from the home side with a depleted Newcastle United side set to stutter in their attacking aspirations today.

Midfielders

With Allan’s involvement today up in the air, Miguel Almiron’s importance will grow in Newcastle United’s side. And with an assist already to his name, he has shown that he’s more than capable of navigating his way past defences with his searing speed.

Jeff Hendrick was absolutely sensational for Newcastle United on his debut. His inaugural match for the club yielded a goal and assist for him, numbers which make him a must have pick for us.

Set to get a full outing for the first time today, Giovanni Lo Celso will be the first pick for us from the home side. He settled into Tottenham’s side like a fish takes to water with the midfielder being the inly silver lining in an otherwise laggard midfield.

Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg showed glimpses of what he can do when in fluent touch against Southampton to make him the second part of the duo from the side.

Strikers

Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son went absolutely berserk for Tottenham the last time around. The two combined for four goals with Son scoring all of them while Kane assisted them along with scoring the one of his own as well to make the partnership a must have part of our setup.

Elsewhere, new signing, striker Callum Wilson has already opened his account for his new side to see him become the culminating pick for us today.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Four goals against Southampton see Son captain our side while Kane is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Darlow, Doherty, Dier, Davies, Hendrick, Celso, Almiron, Pierre, Wilson, Son, Kane

