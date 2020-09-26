While commentating on an offensive foul committed by Goran Dragic, Mark Jackson remarked that if Dragic had pulled this move in ‘his park’, he wouldn’t have left it.

The Miami Heat were thoroughly outplayed in the second half of Game 5 last night. They blew a 7-point halftime lead early in the 3rd quarter as the Celtics piled on 41 points on the board to the Heat’s 25.

The 4th quarter was little better for the Heat as the hot shooting of the Celtics continued into the period. Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo all found themselves in foul trouble.

Mark Jackson and Jeff van Gundy’s back-and-forth over offensive foul

With less than 3 minutes left in the game, Dragic drove to the Celtics basket and finished what looked like a successful layup. But the whistle was blown and it turned out to be his 6th foul – an offensive foul for apparently barging into Daniel Theis and committing a charge.

ABC commentators Mark Jackson and Jeff van Gundy were at odds over the call.

van Gundy: “That’s a normal layup.”

Jackson: “I don’t agree with that.”

van Gundy: “Come oooon.”

Jackson: “You make that move in my park, you’re not going home, my friend.”

Laughter ensues.

van Gundy: “That’s a threat! First of all, what kind of park do you live in, where death comes due to an offensive foul?”

Laughter continues.

Erik Spoelstra used his coach’s challenge unsuccessfully to review the foul. It did look like it was a natural basketball motion and not an offensive foul on a closer look.