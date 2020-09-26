Description: STE Vs REN Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Top of the table clash sees two sides looking to keep their unbeaten record intact in the league.

After finishing 17th in the previous edition of Ligue 1, St. Etienne will be overjoyed with their emphatic start to the 2020-21 season. Not even the most raucous of supporters would have envisaged the club’s pulsating start to life in the new edition with the team finding itself sit as high as second place.

Had it not been for their 2-2 draw to AS Monaco the last time around, St. Etienne would have made it four wins from four. And the side looked well on course to achieve that as well before a late defensive collapse saw them concede their two goal lead.

However, it’s a performance the side will not be massively beating itself about. Prior to that draw, they had gone on a three match winning spin, one which saw them clinically outshine their opponents with the side not conceding a single goal in those encounters.

STE Vs REN Fantasy Probable Winner

The two goals they ended up shipping to AS Monaco the last time around though is something Rennes will have watched again and again. The first chinks in St. Etienne’s bastion were prevalent in that draw, ones Rennes will be looking to further hammer down come this clash.

Breathing down St. Etienne’s neck, Rennes find themselves level on points with their opponents of the day. The club has registered three wins on the spin, a side well on course to emulate last season’s finish at this rate.

When two sides who are unbeaten in the league and separated only by goal difference go clashing heads, we are going to be in for an intriguing affair. Its St. Etienne’s defence which makes for a cause of concern, a backline which will see their unbeaten run be curbed today.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Both Silva and Abi will be out of action for St. Etienne today pertaining to injuries.

Gerzinho, Niang and Faitout have all failed to recover in time from their injuries.

St. Etienne

Moulin, Sissoko, Moukoudi, Kolodziejczak, Macon, Camara, Youssouf, Bouanga, Aouchiche, Nordin, Hamouma

Rennes

Salin, Traore, Da Silva, Aguerd, Truffert, Camavinga, Nzonzi, Bourigeaud, Raphinha, Guirassy, Terrier

Match Details

Ligue 1 2020-21

Match: St. Etienne Vs Rennes

Date And Time: 26th September, Saturday- 8:30pm IST

Venue: Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne

Telecast: Eurosport

Top Scorer

St. Etienne

Rennes

Bygone Encounter

Nantes Vs St. Etienne: 2-2

Rennes Vs Monaco: 2-1

STE Vs REN Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

They might have shipped in their first goals in the bygone affair but that takes nothing away from the fact that St. Etienne had three cleansheets on the spin prior to that. The side’s defence has been a staunch unit credit to Jessy Moulin to see him be inducted in our setup for this one.

Defenders

These two have been impeccable defensively in the league but a cleansheet for either looks extremely improbable. This is a clash which is a high stakes affair and given the colossal ramifications stemming from the fixture, both the teams are bound to come out hammer and tongs.

It sees us refrain our side to the mere three picks today with all of them being attacking names. We begin with our pick from the home side with CB Yvann Macon gracing our side after assisting once in the league.

Rennes on the other hand see us make Damien da Silva the first part of the duo from the side. He’s already scored once for the side with Adrien Truffert giving him company owing to his sensational form at the moment.

Midfielders

With St. Etienne set to struggle defensively today, the side will rely on its attacking names to keep its unbeaten run intact. And at the forefront of that gameplan will be Denis Bouanga who has the two goals to see him be the first pick from the club in this slot.

A reason he’s tasted such consummate success is due to the services of Arnaud Nordin. The side’s top assist provided, Nordin has made full use of his eye for the crosses and passes to assist his counterparts on three occasions.

With the one goal, Mahdi Camara will be bringing down the curtains on our set of picks from the side. Rennes on the other hand see us rope in Steven N’Zonzi who has the one goal and Benjamin Bourigeaud given the one assist he’s registered for the side.

Strikers

Both the club’s will see their top scorers represent us in this slot of our framework. It sees us rope in the guile filled Romain Hamouma from the home team owing to the three goals he’s already registered for the club.

Elsewhere, Rennes will see us indulge in the pick of two goal man, Sehrou Guirassy for the forthcoming scrimmage.

Captain And Vice-Captain

His three goals see Romain canter his way into our side as the captain while Sehrou is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Moulin, Macon, Silva, Truffert, Bouanga, Camara, Nordin, Steven, Bourigeaud, Romain, Guirassy

