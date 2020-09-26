SRH vs KKR Man of the Match: Knight Riders’ opening batsman was adjudged the ‘Man of the Match’ for scoring his fifth IPL half-century.

During the eighth match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets to register their first victory in the tournament.

Chasing a 143-run target, Knight Riders thrived on the back of a match-winning 92-run partnership between opening batsman Shubman Gill and senior batsman Eoin Morgan (42*).

It is worth mentioning that KKR’s No. 3 batsman in Nitish Rana’s stroke-filled 13-ball 26 comprising of six boundaries had given them a kick-start in the chase.

Earlier, an all-rounder disciplined bowling effort from seven bowlers representing Knight Riders restricted Sunrisers to 142/4 in 20 overs after their captain David Warner had won the toss and chose to bat.

SRH vs KKR Man of the Match

Having played the anchor role in a winning effort, Gill ended up scoring 70* (62) with the help of five fours and a couple of sixes. With the required run rate being just over seven at the start, there was no need for Gill to take unnecessary risks.

In addition to the occasional boundary, the 21-year old player seemed to mastered at running the ones and twos to continue to rotate the strike in what was his fifth IPL half-century.

Was happy that all the kids in the team got a good match and ended up on the winning side. @RealShubmanGill @NitishRana_27 @ShivamMavi23 #Nagarkoti ( be healthy) welcome #Varun and the big guys of @KKRiders u r awesome for looking after them. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 26, 2020

“I think the ball wasn’t spinning that much and it’s easier to hit down the ground. I’ve practiced a lot in the past couple of years, the power hitting. I think it was really important for our team to get this win.

“We bowled really well, it had to be backed by our batting performance. [Eoin Morgan] was batting so well. There weren’t any long conversations. As an opener it is my job to see the team through,” ‘Man of the Match’ Gill was quoted as saying during the post-match presentation ceremony.