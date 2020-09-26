SIN vs DUM Fantasy Prediction: Singhbhum Strickers vs Dumka Daredevils – 26 September 2020 (Ranchi)

Dumka Daredevils will take Singhbhum Strickers on in the League Match of The Jharkhand T20 League which will be played at the JSCA International Sports Complex in Ranchi. The T20 cricket is finally back in India and it’s the first competition after the COVID-19 break.

The Daredevils have won four of their seven games and this win will ensure their place in the next round of the tournament whereas the Strickers have won just three of their eight games and this is a really important game for them.

Pitch Report – The pitches have not suited the batsmen in this tournament and can expect the same in this game as well.

Match Details :

Time:- 1.30 PM, Live on Fancode

Probable XI for both sides:-

Singhbhum Strickers– Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Sharandeep Singh, Wilfred Beng, Kumar Suraj, Vinayak Vikram, Roushan Nirala, Bal Krishna, Aaryamaan Lala, Shiva Singh, Ajay Yadav.

Dumka Daredevils – Arnav Sinha, Alok Sharma, Mohit Kumar, Bhanu Anand, Supriyo Chakraborty, Istekhar Ahmed-Khan, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar, Ayush Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Sonu Kr-Singh.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

W Beng, M Kumar, B Krishna, S Singh, and A Lala.

SIN vs DUM Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

M Kumar (Price 9) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Kumar is in a brilliant form and has scored two consecutive half-centuries in last two games. He is batting brilliantly and will be helpful in this game as well.

SIN vs DUM Fantasy Batsmen

A Sinha (Price 9.5) and R Singh (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from Dumka Daredevils. Sinha is a brilliant opener and scored a brilliant inning of 46 runs in the last game as well whereas Singh has picked eight wickets in the tournament. Both of them are good players and should be picked for this game.

W Beng (Price 8.5) and S Singh (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from Singhbhum Strickers. Beng will open the innings for the side and has scored 190 runs in the tournament so far. He is the best batsman of the side and should be picked for this game whereas Singh is also in a brilliant form and has scored 84 runs in the last couple of games. Both of them are in good form and should be picked.

SIN vs DUM Fantasy All-Rounders

K Suraj (Price 10) and V Vikram (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounders from the Singhbhum Strickers. Suraj has been one the best batsmen of the side and has scored 176 runs in the tournament whereas Vikram has also been decent in the tournament so far. Both of them will be picked.

SIN vs DUM Fantasy Bowlers

S Chakraborty (Price 8.5) and S Kr-Singh (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Dumka Daredevils. Chakraborty has picked six wickets in the tournament and has scored 64 runs in his batting as well whereas Singh is also a really good bowler and has picked eight wickets in his bowling. Both of them should be picked.

B Krishna (Price 9) and A Lala (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Singhbhum Strickers. Krishna has picked 12 wickets in the tournament whereas Lala has picked 9 wickets in the tournament. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers and will be picked for this game.

Match Prediction: Dumka Daredevils will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

B Krishna and M Kumar

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + A Lala and S Chakraborty

