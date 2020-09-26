Description: SHF Vs LU Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Winless Sheffield United stand in dire need of their first three points this season.

While not much was read into their decline in form once the league returned after the turn of COVID last season, questions were raised over if Sheffield United would be able to emulate their glistening campaign this time around. And as things stand, its clear that all those doubts were far from unsubstantiated.

The aspersions cast over the club have been brought into fruition with Sheffield United losing each of their first two clashes in the Premier League 2020-21. Its not only been far from an ideal start for the club but a rather worrisome one with the club’s tiresome attack massively letting them down.

Failing to score in each of those defeats, Sheffield United find themselves in a soup. The club has failed to traverse rough waters, a side devoid of any kind of wind in its sails to see the club emerge as a sinking ship at the moment.

SHF Vs LU Fantasy Probable Winner

Elsewhere, Leeds United recorded their first triumph in the Premier League after over 15 years. The newly promoted club prevailed in a seven goal thriller against Fulham with the team managing to withstand a late onslaught in a seven goal thriller.

For either side, today’s encounter is a crucial encounter in the larger scheme of things. It will see us be immersed in an intriguing affair, one Leeds United’s attack is able to win for its side.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Mousset continues to remain injured while the home side will also have to make do without Egan who was red carded the last time around.

Sheffield United

Ramsdale, Basham, Ampadu, O’Connell, Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Berge, Stevens, McGoldrick, McBurnie

Leeds United

Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Dallas, Costa, Klich, Phillips, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Sheffield United Vs Leeds United

Date And Time: 27th September, Sunday- 4:30pm IST

Venue: The Hawthorns, West Bromwich

Television: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Sheffield United

Mousset: 7 Goals, 5 Assists

Leeds United

Bygone Encounter

Leeds United Vs Fulham: 4-3

Goal-Keeper

As Fulham came alive in the second half, Leeds United saw their lead being threatened. And it was one which could have easily been wiped out had it not been for Illan Meslier who pulled off a sensational shooting in goal to see him be our pick in this docket.

Defenders

While Sheffield United’s attack has stayed true to tradition, a unit which has typically failed to score, it’s the defence’s downtick in form which has really hurt the club. The team has failed to register a cleansheet in any of its opening couple of encounters, a problem the club hardly encountered last season.

And with Leeds United being in electric form in attack, today’s fixture will be yet another stern test of Sheffield United’s defensive acumen. However, after a sensational 2019-20, we can’t discount this backline so quickly to see us opt for a triad of picks from the side.

As has been customary for us when the side is in play, the wingback partnership will be inducted in our side. In George Baldock and Enda Stevens, the side has two versatile players, names who have provided unstinted support in both attack and defence.

Linking up with them in CB Chris Basham to complete this ambit.

Midfielders

Mateusz Klich has been absolutely sensational for Leeds United till now. He’s taken no time to hit the ground running, hitting two goals and popping up with the one assist to make him a must have pick for us.

Along with him, Helder Costa has been equally crucial to the side’s attacking gameplan. He has the two goals and one assist as well to see him join up along with Jack Harrison who has the one goal in two fixtures.

Kalvin Phillips’ ball handling abilities and transition of the ball from defence to attack has seen him take charge of the club’s midfield. Elsewhere, Sheffield United see us venture in with John Fleck, a player who has offered some king of impetus to an otherwise largely drab attack.

Strikers

With Leeds United reigning in Moreno this season, there were aspersions cast over Patrick Bamford’s playing time. However, he’s shown he continues to be the side’s spearhead in attack with his two goals to make him an instant pick.

In Mousset’s absence, all the scoring brunt falls squarely on Oliver McBurnie for the home side, someone who showed last season that he can relied upon to pull off the job.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Two goals and one assist in two clashes see Bamford captain our side while Klich is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Meslier, Basham, Stevens, Baldock, Klich, Costa, Phillips, Harrison, Fleck, Oliver, Bamford

