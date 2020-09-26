Who’s Playing

Green Bay @ New Orleans

Current Records: Green Bay 2-0; New Orleans 1-1

What to Know

The Green Bay Packers will take on the New Orleans Saints at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. These two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.

Green Bay made easy work of the Detroit Lions this past Sunday and carried off a 42-21 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Packers had established a 34-14 advantage. RB Aaron Jones had a dynamite game for Green Bay; he rushed for two TDs and 168 yards on 18 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. Jones put himself on the highlight reel with a 75-yard TD scramble up the middle in the third quarter.

Green Bay’s defense was a presence as well, as it got past Detroit’s offensive line to sack QB Matthew Stafford four times for a loss of 26 yards. It was a group effort with three picking up one sack apiece.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but New Orleans had to settle for a 34-24 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders this past Monday. New Orleans’ defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Alvin Kamara, who punched in two rushing touchdowns in addition to catching nine passes for 95 yards.

The Packers are expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Green Bay’s win lifted them to 2-0 while New Orleans’ loss dropped them down to 1-1. We’ll see if Green Bay’s success rolls on or if the Saints are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome — New Orleans, Louisiana

Mercedes-Benz Superdome — New Orleans, Louisiana TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Saints are a 3-point favorite against the Packers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

New Orleans won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.