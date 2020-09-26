RR vs KXIP Head to Head Records: The Sportsrush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the ninth match of IPL 2020.

The ninth match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah tomorrow.

Having won and lost a match each, Punjab are at the second position on the points table. On the contrary, Royals are at the fourth position with a victory in the only match they’ve played so far.

With both Rajasthan and Punjab coming on the back of thumping wins over Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last respective match, expect a clash of confidence at the high-scoring Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The availability of wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler for this match will further boost the chances of RR posting a huge total as they did against Chennai.

RR vs KXIP Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 19

Matches won by RR: 10