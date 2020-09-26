RR vs KXIP Head to Head Records: The Sportsrush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the ninth match of IPL 2020.
The ninth match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah tomorrow.
Having won and lost a match each, Punjab are at the second position on the points table. On the contrary, Royals are at the fourth position with a victory in the only match they’ve played so far.
With both Rajasthan and Punjab coming on the back of thumping wins over Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last respective match, expect a clash of confidence at the high-scoring Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
The availability of wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler for this match will further boost the chances of RR posting a huge total as they did against Chennai.
RR vs KXIP Head to Head Records
Total number of matches played: 19
Matches won by RR: 10
Matches won by KXIP: 9
Matched played in India: 16 (RR 9, KXIP 7)
Matches played in UAE: 1 (RR 0, KXIP 1)
RR average score against KXIP: 166
KXIP average score against RR: 162
Most runs for RR: 273 (Sanju Samson)
Most runs for KXIP: 235 (Lokesh Rahul)
Most wickets for RR: 5 (Jofra Archer)
Most wickets for KXIP: 7 (Mujeeb Ur Rahman)
Most catches for RR: 4 (Lokesh Rahul)
Most catches for KXIP: 7 (Sanju Samson)
It was at the PCA Stadium in Mohali when Royals and Kings XI faced each other the last time in IPL. In which was a high-scoring clash, Punjab had registered a 12-run victory despite opposition all-rounder Stuart Binny giving a scare with his 11-ball 33*.
Players who did well in that match and will be seen taking the ground tomorrow include the likes of Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Murugan Ashwin and Jofra Archer.