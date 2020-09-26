Description: RB Vs RM Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Last season’s champions look to register their first win of the season today.

Held to a 0-0 draw by Real Sociedad the last time around, things didn’t quite unfold as Real Madrid would have wished in their La Liga 2020-21 season opener. Despite getting an additional week away from the game, the side constituted tiring legs, players clearly in need of time to settle into their groove.

However given their hectic and gruelling title battle last season, Real Madrid will be well aware that they don’t have too much time to spurn pulling their socks up. It will see the side come hot out of the blocks today as it looks to forage its season opening win when it squares off against Real Betis.

For the reigning champions, this clash will be another stern and arduous test though. They are up against a Real Betis side which sits in second spot after having registered two wins from two in the opening exchanges of the new season.

RB Vs RM Fantasy Probable Winner

Real Betis have been impeccable uptill now in the league. The side has not conceded a single goal, utilising its defensive acumen to a free hand to its attacking names.

This clinical and well rounded brand of football will serve them judiciously when Real Madrid come calling today. However, we envisage Real Madrid being ruthless today to just about squirm their way to a one goal win.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

The trio of Dani, Victor and Francis is all going to sit out this fixture for Real Betis due to injury issues.

Mariano will fail to make the cut today due to his injury.

Real Betis

Bravo, Emerson, Mandi, Bartra, Moreno, Rodriguez, Carvalho, Joaquin, Canales, Fekir, Iglesias

Real Madrid

Courtois, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy, Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

Match Details

La Liga 2020-21

Match: Real Sociedad Vs Real Madrid

Date And Time: 27th September, Sunday- 12:30am IST

Venue: Estadio Benito Villamarín, Sevilla

Top Scorer

Real Betis

Real Madrid

Bygone Encounter

Real Betis Vs Real Valladolid: 2-0

Real Sociedad Vs Real Madrid: 0-0

RB Vs RM Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

Claudio Bravo from Real Betis will be instilled in our side as the goal-keeper for today. With two cleansheets on the bounce, he’s given his side the aura of an touchable defensive unit, a player who’ll be looking to make life cumbersome for Real Madrid as well.

Defenders

Real Madrid failed to score in their 0-0 draw the last time around but the side was pinch perfect defensively. Last season’s best defence, the club looks set to dole out a spitting image of those performances to see us repose faith in the club’s backline for this one.

This will be a closely contested affair, one where either side will be tentative in its attacking approach. It’s a narrative which will favour Real Madrid’s defence, a clash where the team could easily emerge speckle free once again.

It sees us opt for all of Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos and Ferland Mendy from the side.

Midfielders

On a day when Real Madrid just couldn’t do anything right when it came to attack, Toni Kroos waged a lone battle for his side. Unlike his counterparts, he effortlessly breezed his way into the side’s attacking soirees to keep persistently trying his best to fathom a goal for the side.

We have Luka Modric pair up with him while Real Betis see us make Nabil Fekir the firs pick from the side. He’s taken off from where he left last season, a player who has already scored once for the club inside their opening couple of encounters.

William Carvalho is turning into a real asset for his side. Along with his defensive attributes, his affinity to pop up with a scorcher shot has already seen him score for the side.

Wrapping up the trio from the side is Sergio Canales with him having assisted on one occasion.

Strikers

His side’s leading scorer last season, Karim Benzema will once again be asked to take the onus of goal scoring in a relatively young and new look attack.

Captain And Vice-Captain

His attacking penchant sees Dani captain our side while Ramos is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Bravo, Dani, Mendy, Varane, Ramos, Modric, Kroos, William, Sergio, Fekir, Karim

Fantasy Disclaimer

