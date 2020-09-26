Matchday 3 of the Premier League started off on Saturday with a match that featured a goal after the final whistle blew. It was a controversial finish in Southern England as Manchester United won 3-2 at Brighton. The Red Devils came from behind to take a 2-1 lead, conceded in the 95th minute but managed to still squeak out three points in a bonkers sequence of events after the match was supposedly over.

In the games second day, one of the trending teams in the league stayed hot as a pistol.

Here’s the schedule, scores and takeaways from the weekend’s action:

Schedule, scores

Saturday, Sept. 26

Manchester United 3, Brighton 2

Everton 2, Crystal Palace 1

West Brom vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. (NBC)

Burnley vs. Southampton, 3 p.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, Sept. 27

Sheffield United vs. Leeds United, 7 a.m. (NBCSN)

Spurs vs. Newcastle United, 9 a.m. (NBCSN)

Manchester City vs. Leicester City, 11:30 a.m. (NBCSN)

West Ham vs. Wolves, 2 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, Sept. 28

Fulham vs. Aston Villa, 1 p.m. (Peacock)

Liverpool vs. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m. (Peacock)

Manchester United pull out wild win



Well, it happened again. United got another penalty kick and as a result earned the victory. After Solly March’s equalizer in the 95th minute, United won a corner that saw Harry Maguire’s header hit the arm of Neal Maupay before nearly going into the goal. The ref gave the final whistle but then went to VAR, and it was clear as day that the ball hit Maupay’s arm.

In stepped Bruno Fernandes, who has been the best penalty-kick taker in the world over the last couple seasons, and he made no mistake. Take a look:

What a way to end it. And it’s a bit harsh as Brighton deserved something after recording 18 shots to United’s seven. Brighton had more possession, were more accurate in their passing, had six more corner kicks yet came away empty handed in the end.

Everton showing European potential

Carlo Ancelotti’s team won again, this time earning a 2-1 result at Crystal Palace to remain perfect on the season at 3-0-0 and further raising expectations. James Rodriguez was again key, with the Colombian setting up the opener with a fantastic through ball, but it is all about Dominic Calvert-Lewins so far this season. He scored the goal, and it was his fifth in three games, with his stock soaring.

Richarlison put away the winner on a penalty kick, and the whispers of being a top-four contender get a bit louder.