For last season’s 10th placed Osasuna, today’s encounter against Levante is a must win one. After a solid 2-0 win over newly promoted Cadiz to get their La Liga 2020-21 campaign underway, the side fell to a 1-0 defeat to Getafe the last time around.

The mixed bag of results see the club placed in 8th spot as things stand. While its still way too early to judge the team going forward on these couple of results, its this inconstancy which the team will be wishing to banish this season, stuttering form which saw them fall short of the Europa League by a measly four points the last time around.

And having defeated Levante 2-0 the last time these two sides paired off against each other, Osasuna do have the necessary knowhow of how to navigate their way past their competitors of the day. Whilst Levante have defeated Osasuna two times in the last four showdowns between the two, the home team know they have a solid chance of registering their second win come today.

OSA Vs LET Fantasy Probable Winner

Levante on the other hand are still scrounging for their opening win this term. The team was trounced 4-2 by Valencia in its season opener, a performance reminiscent of their appalling defensive form in the foregone season.

This has the makings of an intriguing affair, one where Osasuna’s better defensive setup takes them to the three points.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Osasuna are fraught with injuries at the moment with Chimy, Darko, Brandon and Aridane all set to be out of action for the side today.

Cheick’s injury results in him missing out on this forthcoming scrimmage.

Osasuna

Herrera, Roncaglia, Navas, D Garcia, Cruz, Torres, Oier, Moncayola, Perez, Adrian, R Garcia

Levante

Fernandez, Miramon, Duarte, Rober, Clerc, Campana, Radoja, Melero, Bardhi, Leon, Morales

Match Details

La Liga 2020-21

Match: Osasuna Vs Levante

Date And Time: 27th September, Sunday- 5:30pm IST

Venue: Estadio El Sadar, Pamplona

Top Scorer

Osasuna

Levante

Bygone Encounter

Getafe Vs Osasuna: 1-0

Valencia Vs Levante: 4-2

OSA Vs LET Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

Levante’s Aitor Fernandez will be making his way into our side as the goal-keeper for the impending clash. The shot stopper will need to take over the side’s defence, something he was more than willing to do last season to see the side finish in a respectable 12th spot.

Defenders

Although Levante’s defence hardly inspires confidence, we are still going to be opting for fullback Jorge Miramon from the side. He’s making a way into our framework based on his attacking skill set, one which saw him accrue an assist in his first encounter of the season.

Osasuna on the other hand see us opt for the pick of a duo. Its been refreshing to watch the side’s defence till now, a backline which has clearly addressed its mistakes from last season to pull off one cleansheet in two outings.

And the defensive resolve saw the side stay in its clash against Getafe as well with just the one goal separating the two. It sees us opt for the daunting pairing of David Garcia and Nacho Vidal from the home team.

Midfielders

He effortlessly breezed his way to a bevy of goals last season and Ruben Garcia has taken to this season like a fish takes to water as well. With the one goal already to his name, he makes for an instant pick with the calibre of Roberto Torres making way next to him.

Oier Sanjurjo with the one assist will wrap up the triad from the home team, three players who’ll be looking to exploit a Levante defence that was sent packing for four goals the last time around.

Elsewhere, with Osasuna’s backline itself being vulnerable, a team known to crumble under vicious attacking pressure, we have a duo being opted for from Levante. In the indomitable Enis Bardhi and Jose Campana, the side is bestowed with two names who can end up flaying Osasuna today.

Strikers

Scorer of both his side’s goals against Valencia, Jose Luis Morales was a must have pick for us from Levante. Osasuna on the other hand see us opt for striker Adrian Lopez given the one goal he’s popped up with for the side.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The one goal for Ruben see him be inducted in our side as the captain while Jose is the vice-captain.

FantasyTeam

Fernandez, Garcia, Vidal, Miramon, Garcia, Sanjurjo, Torres, Bardhi, Campana, Lopez, Jose

