The RTX 3090 is the king of graphics cards as we know it. Unless AMD does something about it and dethrones it, this card would be the most powerful card that money can buy.

It outmatches its own predecessors, the RTX Titan and the RTX 2080 Ti with more than double the throughput. For reference, we will compare the RTX 3090 with the most powerful card of the previous generation, the RTX Titan.

The Specs are unbelievable!

It has far more processing power than the RTX Titan but it costs $1000 less. It’s safe to say that if you bought the Titan last time, you’re probably going to buy the 3090 this time.

It has the same amount of VRAM as the Titan (24 GBs of it). However, this VRAM is the GDDR6X ram which is faster than the GDDR6 of the Titan. This allows it to undertake most rendering tasks with ease and at nearly half the render times of the Titan.

The chip used inside the 3090 is an 8 nm chip while the Titan uses a 12 nm Finfet chip. The nm is Nanometers and refers to the fabrication process of the chip. A chip with a fabrication process which is lower in nanometers means that it is more densely packed. A smaller chip with more transistors will be more capable than a larger chip will fewer transistors. This generally means that there is a performance boost with smaller fabricated chips.

Way more Cores, way more performance

The 3090 has more than double the amount of CUDA cores (10,496 cores) than the Titan (4,608 cores). The CUDA cores are responsible for processing all the data that the GPU receives. This allows the 3090 to process far more lifelike and clear graphics.

The 3090 has more Ray Tracing cores in it than the Titan. Not to mention, these RT cores are 2nd Generation compared to the Titan’s 1st Generation Cores. This allows for way better ray tracing and makes ray tracing a viable option for gamers now.

The 3090 is equipped with 3rd Generation Tensor Cores and this basically means that it is better at deep learning tasks. This means that the 3090 will be able to use the 2nd Generation DLSS way better than the Titan and its slower 2nd Generation Tensor Cores.

What kind of performance would you be buying exactly?

On an average, the 3090 was approximately 55% faster than the Titan and about 15% faster than its less powerful version, the 3080. This amount may or may not be enough for people to buy it and in the end it depends on what your ideology is while going for the purchase.

Although, NVIDIA has mentioned that there will be fewer 3090s being made than there are 3080s. This could probably mean that there is a lesser amount of 3090s available for quite some time.