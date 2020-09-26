The Indianapolis Colts are the biggest favorites heading into this week at -11.5 against the New York Jets. Adam Gase’s squad lost by 10 in Week 1, 18 in Week 2 and is dealing with a myriad of injuries. On the flip side, the Colts rebounded from a Week 1 loss to trounce the Minnesota Vikings, 28-11. Though the Jets appear to be the worst team in the NFL, that 11.5-point spread has some people conflicted on whether they want to bet this game. Wouldn’t you much rather have the Colts at -7? Well you could have, if you placed money on them last Friday.

Every Friday, we take a look at the NFL lines a week and a half in advance to determine if we should put money down now in order to get the best bang for our buck. Depending on what happens in Week 3, all of these lines could change before we reach Week 4, so we want to go ahead and get our bets in if we see a nice opportunity for an upset or to jump on a favorite before the line moves even more in their favor.

Before we jump in to some early bets to consider, here are the lookahead lines for Week 4. All odds come courtesy of William Hill SportsBook.

Who’ll cover the spread in Week 3? Pete Prisco, R.J. White and SportsLine’s Kenny White join host Will Brinson to offer their best bets and break down every game; listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.

Week 4 lookahead lines

Broncos (-2) at Jets

Chargers at Buccaneers (-5)

Browns at Cowboys (-5)

Cardinals (-5) at Panthers

Seahawks (-7) at Dolphins

Steelers at Titans (-2)

Ravens (-13) at Washington

Jaguars at Bengals (-3)

Colts (-1.5) at Bears

Vikings at Texans (-3.5)

Saints (-5.5) at Lions

Giants at Rams (-9.5)

Patriots at Chiefs (-7.5)

Bills (-2) at Raiders

Eagles at 49ers (-3.5)

Falcons at Packers (-5.5)

Picks to consider

Broncos -2 at Jets

As we previously mentioned, the Jets are the worst team in football and are dealing with a large amount of injuries. Gase even told reporters “Whoever’s got a pulse right now” has to be ready to play come Sunday. The Broncos are another team that is dealing with several injuries, as quarterback Drew Lock will miss several weeks with a shoulder injury, Courtland Sutton is out for the rest of the year and Von Miller is still on IR. Despite this, Jeff Driskel actually helped Denver cover against a tough Steelers defense. I think this team is still going to be better than the Jets and that his line will move even more in favor of the Broncos if the Jets do indeed get blown out by the Colts on Sunday.

Cardinals -5 at Panthers

The Cardinals appear to be one of the most-improved teams in 2020 and they take on a winless Lions team in Week 3 while the Panthers prepare for life without Christian McCaffrey against the Chargers. I was impressed with what Justin Herbert accomplished against the Chiefs in his NFL debut, so I believe he not only wins, but covers against the Panthers on Sunday while the Cardinals have the potential to blow out the Lions. This spread might reopen on Sunday night at Cardinals -7 or even -7.5.

Falcons at Packers -5.5

If you believe the Packers are going to upset the Saints this week, then you should jump on this line right now. After suffering a couple of brutal losses to open the season, the Falcons now have to face the No. 3 defense in the league when it comes to points allowed per game in the Bears. Even if Atlanta registers its first victory over Chicago, a Packers upset over the Saints is going to speak more volumes, and will cause this line to increase by a point or two.