Neil Magny, who was last seen in the ring against Robbie Lawler, at UFC Vegas 8, is evidently ready to challenge Khamzat Chimaev.

Khamzat Chimaev has taken the UFC by storm, and has so far walked the talk without any struggle, and ever since his KO win over Gerald Meerschaert, there is a unanimous belief among enthusiasts and experts, that the 26-year-old is ready to fight top ranked individuals in the circuit. In lines with this, Dana White recently confirmed that the Swede is set to headline an event now, and he will face a ranked competitor soon.

While Chimaev is seen as a major threat for many renowned fighters, Neil Magny, who is No.10 in the Welterweight division, has come forward to claim he is ready to face Khamzat Chimaev. Magny is on a 3-match winning streak, and just like Chimaev, has competed three times in 2020, though the turnaround time is no subject to talk about, since, Chimaev just last week broke the record of the quickest win hat-trick, by registering three victories in just 66 days.

Neil Magny is Ready For The Khamzat Chimaev Challenge

Neil Magny, who is quite active on social media, commented on a post, which asked public’s opinion on, who would be the next to fight Khamzat Chimaev. The Haitian Sensation left an upright response on the query, and stated that he is ready to fight him in November. “What’s the hold up? I’m ready to scrap any day in November.”

What’s the hold up? I’m ready to scrap any day in November 🤷‍♂️ @ufc https://t.co/Eo7pisIJMn — Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) September 26, 2020

Neil Magny exhibits an impressive 24-7 record in MMA, and if he becomes the ultimate opponent to fight Khamzat Chimaev, then he might as well prove to be the fierce competitor that can put a brake on the incredible run of a fighter, who has secured his spot in the promotion in just two months.

