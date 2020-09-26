Paul Pierce says that NBA players in the league today do not want to face off against LeBron James, while also claiming he wasn’t afraid of the Lakers star.

Paul Pierce is slowly becoming well known around the NBA analyst world, as a man with some very strange opinions. Last year, he very famously said he had a better NBA career than 3x Champion Dwyane Wade and now this.

It’s becoming clearer with each ‘Pierce take’ that he loves to bring himself up while trying to smear another NBA legend’s name.

Also read: LeBron James: Paul Pierce explains how Lakers star get into his all time top 5 list

While on ESPN with Chauncey Billups and Jalen Rose, Pierce had a very interesting take on LeBron James

NBA players in this era are way too scared of LeBron, according to Paul Pierce

When discussing the Lakers and Nuggets series, Paul Pierce went on a rant, bashing current players on the way they guard LeBron James.

Pierce exclaimed, “Players of today are scared of LeBron! These guys today, he strikes fear in these guys.” He continued on with, “My era’s out of the league, we weren’t afraid of LeBron.”

Pierce was calling out all NBA players for playing the Lakers star on his past achievements and not really taking the challenge to him. In his view, if LeBron needs to be toppled off the pedestal, players need to start treating him just like another NBA player.

Paul Pierce says players today are scared of LeBron “My era is out the league, we weren’t afraid of LeBron.” (🎥 ESPN) pic.twitter.com/CEg6DWVOsJ — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 26, 2020

This take came right after Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals where the Lakers defeated the Nuggets 114-108.

Is there any validity to Paul Pierce’s statements?

LeBron James is a top 2 player of all time. There is bound to be a certain level of fear when playing the King himself.

However, LeBron James has been averaging a dominant 27, 7, and 7 for over 15 years now. Paul Pierce and his crew have played against the peak version of LeBron James and only after Paul Pierce acquired Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett, was he able to beat LeBron.

However, when facing off against James when he was on the Miami Heat, there is no chance the Boston Celtics did not fear LeBron’s Heat to a certain extent.