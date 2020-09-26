USATSI



Sunday’s Major League Soccer match between the Colorado Rapids and Sporting Kansas City was postponed on Saturday after a Rapids player and three staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, the league announced.

The positive tests came Thursday and Friday, according to the league’s official website. The postponement is to allow for additional testing, while a makeup date will be decided at a later date.

“Major League Soccer today announced that the match between the Colorado Rapids and Sporting Kansas City on Sept. 27 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park has been postponed. One player and three staff members of the Colorado Rapids received confirmed positive tests for COVID-19 during a series of tests conducted on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 24-25. Based on the number of positive test results, Major League Soccer has postponed the match to allow for additional testing and evaluation,” the league announced.

Major League Soccer was in its second week of action back in March when the league came to a halt due to the pandemic’s early emergence in the United States. The league then held the MLS is Back Tournament from July 8 to Aug. 11 in Orlando, with the Portland Timbers beating the host city for the title.

The league has since resumed games in home stadiums and is hoping to play the MLS Cup on Dec. 12.