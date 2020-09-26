On ‘The Breakfast Club’ podcast with DJ Envy, Stephen A Smith explains why there are so many people backing LeBron as the GOAT, but why he doesn’t deserve that tag.

Many people have started bringing the GOAT debate back to center stage after the Lakers have emerged as clear favorites in this year’s title stakes.

LeBron James has been his usual dominant self in this year’s playoffs. He’s led the Lakers to a 11-3 record while averaging over 10 dimes per game. There’s an expectation that the Lakers will beat whoever they meet in the Finals.

Stephen A Smith explains why Michael Jordan is still the GOAT

In response to a question about whether we are starting to take LeBron James’ greatness for granted, Stephen A Smith replied in the negative.

He went on to say that while Michael Jordan had to wait his turn with the Bulls and go through the trials and tribulations of playoff exits with them, LeBron took the easier path to greatness.

Smith confirmed that LeBron was in his top 2 or top 3, but definitely not the GOAT, as he had had an easier path to success.

Happy B-day to the person I idolized and wanna to be just like as a kid playing the game of basketball Michael Jordan. #TheG.O.A.T. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 17, 2012

“I am not one of those guys overly critical of him. I just say he ain’t the GOAT. I put him on my personal Mount Rushmore of basketball and people call it hating. How can you have a guy be one of your top 2, top 3 greatest ever in any sport, let alone basketball and be called a hater for it?”

“He ain’t the GOAT. Michael Jordan is the GOAT, all day, every day. When you’re looking at the GOAT debate, it matters to me who you win against, and the road to prosperity that you took. And so when you were in the Eastern Conference and you had Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh on your team for 4 years, I’m looking at it from that standpoint.”