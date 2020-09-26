LEV Vs LEP Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Riveting affair on our hands today when two staunch sides go at loggerheads in the early exchanges of the season

For both these sides, today’s encounter could end up deciding the course either club’s season takes in Bundesliga 2020-21. Despite being only the second gameweek of the new edition of the league, a win for either team today could see them lay down the marker for the rest of the season.

After losing out on the 2019-20 title with their season crumbling after the turn of COVID, RB Leipzig ended up losing on the next best prize as well. While their third place finish was still a solid finish, RB Leipzig were left ruing a season which could have ended up way better given that they held onto top spot in the league till January.

Now without the services of Timo Werner, their top scorer, for RB Leipzig, the task this term is all about finding a place in the top 4 of the points tally once again. And the side showed that its more than cut out for the task with the side getting life underway to the new sortie with an emphatic 3-1 win over Mainz.

Probable Winner

Where RB Leipzig were left beating themselves for their decline last term, Bayer Leverkusen found themselves in a similar position. Their string of winless results at the tail end of last soiree saw them club plummet into fifth place to lose out on a Champions League position.

And this season didn’t get off to the best of starts either with the side only managing to squirm its way to a 0-0 draw. There’s been a certain dip in the side, a loss of form which will allow RB Leipzig to accrue a second win on the bounce today.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Paulinho will sit out the tie with the player struggling with an injury at the moment.

The inured Sabitzer is ruled out for RB Leipzig for this encounter.

Bayer Leverkusen

Hradecky, L Bender, S Bender, Tapsoba, Sinkgraven, Wirtz, Aranguiz, Demirbay, Bellarabi, Schick, Diaby

RB Leipzig

Gulacsi, Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg, Haidara, Sabitzer, Kampl, Angelino, Olmo, Forsberg, Poulsen

Bundesliga 2019-20

Match: Bayer Leverkusen Vs RB Leipzig

Date And Time: 26th September, Saturday- 7:00pm IST

Venue: BayArena, Leverkusen

Telecast: FanCode

Top Goal Scorer

Bayer Leverkusen

RB Leipzig

Forsberg: 1 Goals, 1 Assist

Bygone Encounter

Wolfsburg Vs Bayer Leverkusen: 0-0

RB Leipzig Vs Mainz: 3-1

LEV Vs LEP Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

Lukas Hradecky from Bayer Leverkusen will be inducted into our side as the goal-keeper. As Wolfsburg went hammer and tongs at him in the last fixture, the goal-keeper stood his ground with his resillinace helping earn a cleansheet and with it a draw for the side.

Defenders

Where all the talk was around Rb Leipzig’s attack last season, the club’s defence played a lowkey but extremely crucial part in the club’s consummate success. Working in the backdrop, the backline ended up letting in the second fewest number of goals to allow the forward moving to express themselves freely.

And one player who was massively integral in the club’s well disciplined brand of defending was Dayot Upamecano. The CB endured a sensational season, one which saw him become a prized entity with a bevy of club’s interested in snaring him.

Marcel Halstenberg formed a crucial partnership alongside Dayot with the two CBs moving in unison to manifest compact and sound showings of defensive football. Wrapping up the triad is wingback Angelino, someone who flourished in his new found role ever since being transferred from City.

Midfielders

With Sabitzer set to miss out for the visiting team, Dani Olmo will be asked to fill into the spot vacated by Sabitzer. And with an assist against Mainz, he showed he is more than up to the task to make him the first pick from the side.

We have Emil Forsberg join up with him after his goal and assist in the side’s opening 3-1 win.

Bayer Leverkusen on the other hand see us begin with Karim Bellarabi. While his consistency has been a massive cause of concern, he can light up the pitch when he’s flying to see him be reposed faith in by us.

Moussa Diaby and Kerem Demirbay link up with him, two players whose gripping displays last season were telling of the expansive skill set they are endowed with.

Strikers

Werner’s departure means Yusuf Poulsen is the main man for RB Leipzig in attack now. He showed he’s someone who can be relied on by opening his count in right his opening clash for the club.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick went berserk in the culminating stages of the last season. He was unstoppable, quenching his thirst for the goals with a string of them to see him wrap up our side.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Their goals against Mainz result in Poulsen captaining our team while Emil is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Hradecky, Angelino, Dayot, Halstenberg, Olmo, Forsberg, Bellarabi, Demirbay, Diaby, Patrik, Poulsen

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.