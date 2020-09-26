Description: LAL Vs DEN Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Yet another renaissance looks extremely unlikely for Denver Nuggets come game 5

After winning their foregone series from akin situations, no one will be dismissing Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals ahead of today’s fifth game. However, there’s no discounting the fact that they are up against the conference leaders this time around.

While Utah and LA Clippers are stalwarts in themselves, Los Angeles Lakers are an entirely different breed altogether. Notwithstanding their slight hiccups when the league resumed, the team has been largely impeccable in NBA 2019-20, a club marauding its way towards the showpiece title this season.

Their dominance was on show in game 4 of the series with the side getting the better of Denver Nuggets by 114-108. While it might not have been the most lopsided win, the resillinace, fortitude and vigour the Lakers displayed after being putdown in game 3 is all that matters ahead of today’s showdown.

LAL Vs DEN Fantasy Probable Winner

On the cusp of making it into the finals with a 3-1 lead in their hands, the Lakers don’t need any more incentive to come out with everything they have in the tank today. While Denver will be more then cut out for the task at hand, the Laker’s brunt will overpower them to see the Lakers become the first side to make its presence felt in the marquee finals.

Probable Playing 5

Los Angeles Lakers

James, Davis, Green, Alex, Kentavious

Denver Nuggets

Grant, Paul, Jokic, Jamal, Gary

Match Details

NBA Conference Finals 2019-20

Match: Lakers Vs Denver Game 5

Date And Time: 27th September, Sunday: 7:00am

Venue: Advent Health Arena, Orlando

Best Shooter

Los Angeles Lakers

Denver Nuggets

Best Ball Stealer

Los Angeles Lakers

Denver Nuggets

Bygone Encounter

Denver Vs Lakers: 108-114

LAL Vs DEN Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

Despite Alex Caruso not being at his best owing to an ongoing injury issue, the point guard docket has stayed immaculate for Los Angeles Lakers. It’s down to Rajon Rondo who has truly lit up an ambit which was perplexing the side with him dropping a sensational 11 point, 7 rebound and 5 assist performance in game 4.

Denver Nuggets on the other hand will also find coverage in this docket. We are going to be opting for Monte Morris, someone who converted his 12 points the last time around at a high success rate.

Shooting Guard

With Green and Kuzma both stuttering in form, the 13 points Kentavious Caldwell-Pope registered in game 4 grew in stature. He’s been a steady source of points for the side all across the series with his ability to pull off the windmills and reverse scoops seeing him traverse past defenders.

Left in the cold after a string of lopsided and lacklustre performances, Torrey Craig is back in favour for Denver Nuggets. And he’s back to showing why he can be such a handy name with his handles and crossovers seeing him traverse past defences.

Small Forward

Michael Porter Jr. is revelling in one of the finest moments of his career right now. He has emerged as an influential figure for the side ever since the league’s return with him delivering a well rounded 13 point and 8 rebound showing in game 4.

Power Forward

Jerami Grant’s form at the moment has come across as a real blessing to Denver Nuggets. He’s lining up the points inside the paint, shooting his field points with a high conversion rate to see him register 17 the last time around.

There’s just no occulting Anthony Davis at the moment. He’s taken the onus of winning this series all upon himself with his ability to shoot inside the paint seeing him deliver a game winning 34 points in game 4.

Centre

Nikola Jokic has hardly set a foot wrong in the series and while he came alive for 16 points, 4 assists and 7 rebounds in game 4 as well, it was not the display associated with him. He went off the boil when shooting, a peril which eventually lead to Denver’s demise on the day.

Star Player

Davis’ ability to coax his way the baskets sees him be our star player yet again while Nikola is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Rondo, Morris, Kentavious, Craig, Michael, Davis, Grant, Jokic

