A week in the Indian Premier League 2020 wraps up today. And its been an intriguing week as well, one which has yet again reaffirmed why the marquee league is most watched cricket competition across the global stage.

Wrapping up the week’s action will be KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad, two sides who failed to register wins in their league openers. Taking on RCB in their first clash of the season, SRH pulled off a horrid run chase, one which saw the side lose wickets at regular intervals to see the side’s selection be put to the sword.

However, one of the league’s most consistent and dependable sides in the league across the foregone editions, SRH are quick to address their problems. They’ll have learned from their bygone mistakes with the side set to come back harder and stronger for its second fixture in the league.

KKR Vs SRH MyTeam11 Probable Winner

And up against a languid KKR side, we envision SRH finally accruing their first win of the season. KKR were torn apart and ripped into shreds up Mumbai Indians, a match where they were completely outplayed and comprehensively decimated with both the bat and ball.

Pitch Conditions And Toss

Its been a surface which has played out completely different to what was expected. The ground team has been hard at work to make this is a batting surface and their work has paid off with us being regaled in high scoring affairs us.

Much like the previous two encounters, the team winning the toss will be eyeing setting a total here.

Weather

A hot day in the sweltering heat with heavy winds set to add to the temperature.

Chasing Side’s Record This Season

Win: 1

Average First Innings Score

179

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the league for SRH after sustaining an injury during the foregone encounter.

KKR

Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (C, WK), Andre Russell, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Match Details

Indian Premier League 2020

Match: KKR Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Date And Time: 26th September, Saturday- 7:30pm IST

Venue: International Cricket Stadium

Telecast: Star Sports 1,2, Hindi/HD, Disney+ Hotstar

Five Quiessential Players

KKR

Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma

Wicket-Keeper

Jonny Bairstow started from here he had left off late season. He top scored for Sunrisers Hyderabad against RCB, pulling off a scrumptious 61 run knock, an innings which makes him an instant pick for the forthcoming encounter.

Batsmen

Counterpart David Warner failed to compliment him, a massive reason for SRH faltering in their run chase. However, this was one of the most daunting partnerships last season, one which wiped the floor with bowlers in the powerplays overs.

Number 3 Manish Pandey will be joining up with the two. He failed to capitalise on his 34 run start but it was a promising knock from him, one which alluded towards what he can do when he settles into his groove.

KKR elsewhere see us make England’s Eoin Morgan the first pick. The England captain has been in explosive touch in white ball cricket with the T20 format in particularly seeing him get right into his groove to toy around with the bowlers.

Ever since his foray a couple of years back, Shubham Gill has never really managed to get going. On this surface though and given the bowling unit infront of him, he can come alive to make him the second name from the team.

All-Rounders

Its inexplicable as to why Andre Russell has continued to be held back for so long by his side. It’s a mistake which the side has failed to address for over a year now, one which has left the league’s ardent viewers scratching their heads.

He might be promoted today and given his affinity to get going right from ball one, we retain him in our setup. Spinner Sunil Narine joins up, someone who offers sensational value given his four overs of spin and opening batting slot.

Bowling Order

This season’s most expensive player, pacer Pat Cummins was made of a mockery of by Mumbai. He was taken apart with his screws falling apart in his four overs which went for 49.

However, that doesn’t faze us from opting for him. SRH have issues in the batting order, a team which Cummins can make wobble today.

Shivam Mavi will be his partner for this one after his exceptional spell of three wickets the last time around. SRH meanwhile see us opt for the pace-spin duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan.

The two are the fulcrums of the bowling order, players who can not only hold back the run rate but move in tandem to string together wickets at regular intervals for the side.

Captain And Vice-Captain

SRH Bat Frist: His sensational 61 run knock against RCB will see Bairstow be our captain while Warner is the vice-captain.

KKR Bat First: Bairstow will captain our team with us opting us Morgan as the vice-captain.

MyTeam11 Team

Bairstow, Pandey, Warner, Gill, Morgan, Narine, Russell, Kumar, Rashid, Shivam, Pat

