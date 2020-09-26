Kane Williamson Injury Update: The former captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad has missed their first two matches in IPL 2020.

Only a maximum of four overseas players are allowed in an IPL Playing XI. Had it not been for this rule, New Zealand and former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson would have undoubtedly been part of their Playing XI.

The presence of current captain David Warner, opening batsman Jonny Bairstow and spinner Mohammad Nabi leaves out a solitary overseas spot for either of Williamson or an all-rounder.

Given the nature of the beast, Sunrisers tend to opt for an all-rounder which witnesses a modern-day great in Williamson warming the bench.

Kane Williamson is on the bench for #SRH. It’s a good or bad thing, depending on how you look at it, and whichever way you look at it, it’s also absolutely crazy. #KKRvSRH #ipl2020 — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) September 26, 2020

Kane Williamson Injury Update

In 42 T20s for Hyderabad, Williamson has scored 1,302 runs at an average of 38.29 and a strike rate of 135.06 including 12 half-centuries.

Speaking exclusively for the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League, Williamson had missed the first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore due to a quadricep injury which he sustained while training.

Speaking to the commentators from the dugout during their match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Williamson opened up on his injury stating that he has recovered and is “available” for the upcoming matches.

“Body is pretty good. Small niggle. I am fine and available [for upcoming matches],” Williamson was quoted as saying on host broadcaster Star Sports during the eighth match of IPL 2020.

It is worth mentioning that Hyderabad will play their next match against Delhi Capitals on September 29 in Abu Dhabi. With SRH set to lose their second match in a row, they might want to reconsider their approach of making Williamson sit out. In what will be a bold decision, it might devoid them of cushion in the bowling department.