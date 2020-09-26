Yesterday, many viewers felt that LeBron James had fouled Murray on a couple of drives. Draymond Green came to James’ defense on Twitter.

The Denver Nuggets find themselves in their third 3-1 deficit of the postseason after giving up Game 4 by a 114-108 margin.

They kept themselves close all through the game, but were never really able to get the stops to go on a run. LeBron James and the Lakers kept putting the ball in the hoop and stayed in the lead through the course of nearly the entire game.

Draymond Green’s ‘superstar’ take on Jamal Murray-LeBron James foul controversy

Late in the 4th quarter, LeBron James took it upon himself to switch on to Jamal Murray and try to shut him down. While James was quite successful, he got away with some physical play. The referees seemed to have swallowed their whistle on a couple of drives by Murray where replays revealed that he was fouled.

The Warriors star started a small little debate on Twitter when he tweeted out that Jamal Murray hadn’t really earned that call against LeBron.

What Draymond meant from his tweet that the referees tend to favour the superstars a little with their foul calls, and Jamal Murray hadn’t really achieved that status yet, especially while coming against the biggest superstar of the league.

The statement has received a lot of flak, as fans believe foul calls shouldn’t be based on your stature in the league.

He hasn’t earned that call against Bron in that moment 🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/naE2fhPY1k — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) September 25, 2020

What Draymond got wrong in his calling of the game

The thread began when LeBron was successfully able to contain Murray for 3 straight possessions on offense. Green remarked that the Nuggets needed to run more guard-to-guard action and get LeBron switched off of him.

Shortly after, he was replied to by a user who said ‘Bron fouled him’. Draymond did not see the contact by LeBron James on Murray as consequential since it came after Murray had released the ball, and he basically meant that in his tweet above.

But the fact remains that James’ contact affected Murray’s follow through and thus, the direction of his layup attempt. It should have been a foul called on him definitely on the straight line drive from the top of the key.