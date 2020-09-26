Who’s Playing

Chicago @ Atlanta

Current Records: Chicago 2-0; Atlanta 0-2

What to Know

The Atlanta Falcons will be playing in front of their home fans against the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory.

The Falcons lost a heartbreaker to the Dallas Cowboys when they met in November of 2018, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Sunday. It could have gone either way late during winning time for Atlanta or Dallas, but it was Dallas snatching the 40-39 win. Atlanta was up 20 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but somehow couldn’t manage to seal the deal. Atlanta’s defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Matt Ryan, who passed for four TDs and 273 yards on 36 attempts. Ryan ended up with a passer rating of 126.30.

Special teams collected 15 points for the Falcons. Kicker K Younghoe Koo delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, Chicago didn’t have too much breathing room in their contest with the New York Giants this past Sunday, but they still walked away with a 17-13 victory. Among those leading the charge for the Bears was RB David Montgomery, who snatched one receiving TD.

Chicago’s defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Giants’ offensive line to sack QB Daniel Jones four times for a loss of 21 yards. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.

Chicago’s victory lifted them to 2-0 while Atlanta’s loss dropped them down to 0-2. We’ll find out if Chicago can add another positive mark to their record or if the Falcons can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Chicago’s step.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Falcons are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Atlanta won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.