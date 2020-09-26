How to get free skins on Among Us? Whether by hook or by crook, get Among Us skins, pets and more through our simple guide here!

Among Us is the hottest new game on the Internet right now. As a result, the Indie title has taken Steam charts and Twitch counts by storm over the last 2 months. Also, no wonder most of you have watched your favourite streamers play the game on Twitch or YouTube by now. It’s also very likely that you’ve seen them sporting cool hats and funky masks and wondered where to get them! Haven’t you?

Where to get skins in Among Us?

First of all, a lot of skins will be available to you for free in-game itself. So, you don’t need to do anything extra to get them. Just go to the Computer in the pre-game lobby and try them out! However, there are some skins that are available as purchasable items. Now, you can, of course, buy them with bucks if you want to. But, we know that most of us can’t afford that kind of luxury to spend money on a video game. So, we have a guide to help you buy them for free below.

Related: Complete Among Us cost list for skins, pets and hats.

How to get free skins in Among Us?

If you want to get premium skins in-game for free, there’s only one way to get them. That’s right folks, we’re talking of a good, old-fashioned mod download!

There are quite a few Among Us Mods out there. However, most of them have some issue or the other. So, we have chosen the best option for you in the link below along with a proper guide. Our chosen Mod is mostly error-free and unlocks all skins and pets in-game for free along with many new features.

How to get Among Us Mod for free skins?

Just remember, as a pro tip that, in case you’re a really competitive player, don’t buy very extravagant skins. That’s because they are hard to hide when you stack up with a Crewmate and can make you easy to detect. As a casual player though, use our guide, download the Mod and let your imagination run wild!