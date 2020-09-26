The San Francisco 49ers complete their New York tour this weekend, as they take on the Giants after defeating the Jets last weekend. While they won the actual contest, 31-13, the 49ers suffered more notable losses during the matchup. Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa, Raheem Mostert and Solomon Thomas all went down with injuries last Sunday, and defensive lineman Arik Armstead blamed the “trash” turf for all of the 49ers’ injuries. A league source told CBSSports.com’s Jonathan Jones that the turf has been deemed “good to go” following an investigation by both the NFL and NFLPA, so they will just have to see if this week feels different on the field.

Just because the field is “good to go” does not mean that the 49ers are. Tevin Coleman, Dee Ford, Dre Greenlaw, George Kittle, Mostert and Garoppolo have already been ruled out — and that’s not even mentioning the other players that have already been placed on injured reserve. Nick Mullens will be starting under center in Garoppolo’s place, so that adds another interesting element to this matchup.

As for the Giants, they will now begin life without Saquon Barkley, as the star running back tore his ACL last week against the Chicago Bears. Daniel Jones and Co. are still searching for their first win of 2020, and the beat-up 49ers could be an opportunity for them score an upset victory. Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles to get you locked in before kickoff. All odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

49ers (-3.5) at Giants

The 49ers were four-point favorites on Sunday night and that line moved up and down from -4 to -4.5 and back for the majority of the week. As of Saturday morning, the road team is currently listed as 3.5-point favorites, though the juice is on the Giants so it’s possible the line could dip again.

The pick: 49ers -3.5. This is certainly not a lock and I wouldn’t recommend betting on it unless you’re a 49ers or Giants fans and are looking for some other form of entertainment.

Over/Under 42 points

The pick: Under 42. This is more of a lean than a lock, but the Giants have averaged just 14.5 points per game so far this season, which ranks dead last in the league. The 49ers average 25.5 points per game, which is No. 16 in the league, so I have a feeling this could be a 23-14 type of matchup.

Player props

Jordan Reed total receiving yards: Under 52.5 (-135). Reed caught seven passes for 50 yards and two touchdowns against the Jets last week, but I’m certainly not expecting an offensive explosion against the Giants. Reed will get his touches, but I don’t think he will go past 52 yards.

Daniel Jones total passing attempts: Over 35.5 (-115). Jones attempted 41 passes in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and then 40 passes in Week 2 against the Bears. With Barkley out, I think he will clear 36 completions once again. In fact, Jones has only attempted less than 36 passes in a start three times in his career.

Darius Slayton total receptions: Over 3.5 (+100). Slayton caught six passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns against the Steelers and then recorded just three receptions for 33 yards against the Bears. I think Jones makes it a point to get Slayton involved early and he records at least four receptions.