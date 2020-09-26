On the Undisputed show this morning, Bayless said that Vogel and Pelinka were the real MVPs for complaining to the league office regarding uncalled fouls on LeBron.

The Lakers led from nearly wire to wire in Game 4 of their Conference Finals series against the Denver Nuggets. Anthony Davis had another 30-point game, finishing with 34 points on the night.

LeBron James complemented him well with 26 points and 8 assists on offense. James also played excellent defense on Jamal Murray in the 4th quarter to lock him down.

Skip Bayless says Lakers’ strategy of complaining to the league office for foul calls worked

The Lakers approached the league office before Game 3 to complain about James not getting enough fouls called on his drives. Frank Vogel confirmed the same in the pre-game interview for Game 4.

This, in all probability, led to him getting called in better fashion in Game 4, although critics haven’t pointed out where exactly the referees missed the calls in Game 3.

Skip Bayless pounced on this opportunity to rain critique on the Lakers with the following words (read tweet):

“The 2 MVPs for the Lakers last night were not LeBron and Anthony Davis. They were Frankie Vogel and Rob Pelinka who put together a lowlight video for all the fouls that should’ve been called on LeBron. And it worked.”@RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/SCSuSy92KP — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 25, 2020

Officiating LeBron James has always been a tough task for referees. He creates a ton of contact on his drives and often, it is difficult to delineate the contact he makes and the contact made on him by the defender.

But given that he drives so often to the rim, he gets a good number of foul calls on an average. Mike