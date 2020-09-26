Fernando Alonso: The former F1 champion claims Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton won the title by being in the right place, at the right time.

Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton have 12 of the 20 F1 World Championships this century. This is utter dominance from these legends who did it at Renault, Red Bull, and Mercedes respectively.

But the ever-outspoken Alonso, shockingly goes on claim that you need luck to win titles. It’s all about being “in the right place at the right time”, as per the two-time champion.

“Well, I think you’ve been in the right place at the right time. And although everyone now thinks that it was known, it’s a bit of stroke of luck,”

Alonso goes on talk about ” energy drink” team Red Bull, and how they dominated the start of the last decade in F1. According to him, Sebastian Vettel was fortunate to be with the team then. The four titles Vettel won, according to Alondo, we’re of course a “stroke of luck”.

“When Red Bull achieved four titles in a row, I think it was difficult for everyone to think that an energy drink was going to dominate F1 four years in a row against giants like Ferrari, Mclaren, Mercedes.”

“So that was a stroke of luck and Vettel has four titles worldwide.”

Lewis Hamilton’s title also a ” stroke of luck”

Alonso did not stop there, as you might expect. His ‘favourite rival’ Lewis Hamilton was next on the list. There is no love lost between the former teammates of McLaren. And this was evident from his comments, claiming all of Lewis’s title are a case of good fortune.

“You also need that stroke of luck to be at the right time, and when Hamilton went to Mercedes. The movement was questioned a lot because of that year was quite bad, they were third in constructors. But then came the turbo and this new era of F1. And they won every other year.”

With Alonso returning to Renault next year, and Vettel switching to Aston Martin to win titles, it would be interesting to see the war of words between the trio. And F1 fans can expect plentiful of action on the tarmac when all three champions take on each other again come 2021.