F1 FP3 Results of the Russian Grand Prix have gone in favor of the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, with McLaren’s Carlos Sainz in P3.

Reigning champion and current champion leader Lewis Hamilton finished fastest in the session, ahead of his teammate Valtteri Bottas in P2. This prevented a clean sweep of P1 finished in the Free Practice for Bottas this weekend. McLaren’s Carlos Sainz finished P3, continuing from his impressive performance yesterday in FP2.

Further down, Mercedes’ closest challenge Max Verstappen was P6 in his Red Bull, and would be looking to improve his performance in the qualifying and final race on Sunday.

CLASSIFICATION: END OF FP3 ⏱️ Hamilton on top in final practice session P3 for Sainz and P4 for Ocon as McLaren and Renault impress again #RussianGP 🇷🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/vH0zZgERyk — Formula 1 (@F1) September 26, 2020

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel seems to have got a booster dose after his move to Aston Martin was confirmed, as he finished an impressive P7 in this session. Home boy Daniil Kvyat, meanwhile, did well to finish P9 in his AlphaTauri.

What to look forward to this weekend at the Russian GP?

It would be interesting to see if Red Bull Racing can challenge the Mercedes duo Hamilton and Bottas for the win, with the German outfit looking menacing so far this season. The qualifying later today is expected to be straightforward though, with Mercedes sailing in all the practice sessions this weekend.

As usual, the mid-teams’ battle will be between Racing Point, AlphaTauri, Mc Laren, Ferrari and Renault. The likes of Daniel Ricciardo, Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz and Sebastian Vettel have looked good so far, and Daniil Kvyat cannot be ruled out of a points finish in the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday.