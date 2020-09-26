Who’s Playing

Cincinnati @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Cincinnati 0-2; Philadelphia 0-2

What to Know

The Philadelphia Eagles have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 27 at Lincoln Financial Field. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they’ll have plenty of motivation to get the ‘W.’

This past Sunday, the Eagles lost to the Los Angeles Rams at home by a decisive 37-19 margin. QB Carson Wentz had a pretty forgettable game, throwing two interceptions with only 5.63 yards per passing attempt. Wentz’s longest connection was to WR DeSean Jackson for 25 yards in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati didn’t finish too far behind, but the team still lost 35-30 to the Cleveland Browns last week. The losing side was boosted by QB Joe Burrow, who passed for three TDs and 316 yards on 61 attempts.

Special teams collected 12 points for Cincinnati. Kicker K Randy Bullock delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Philadelphia ended up a good deal behind Cincinnati when they played when the teams previously met four seasons ago, losing 32-14. Maybe the Eagles will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.