Lakers’ big Dwight Howard uses a Kobe like a response to a question at the post-game interview when questioned about the Nuggets series

The Lakers are one win away from making the NBA Finals for the first time since Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol led them there in 2010. They are up 3-1 against the Nuggets and look very strong.

The Nuggets, on the other hand, have proven they play their best basketball with their backs against the wall. The Nuggets have overcome a 3-1 deficit twice these playoffs, and will look to do so for a 3rd straight time.

Dwight Howard, who got his first start of the playoffs yesterday, was unbelievable. He had 12 points, 11 rebounds in his 23 minutes on the floor. He took on the defensive assignment of Nikola Jokic and has been instrumental in keeping the Joker quite during large stretches of the game.

‘Job is not finished’: Dwight Howard’s Kobe Bryant like statement

Dwight Howard was asked a question regarding his thoughts on the team mentality going into Game 5. He answered the question in a very Kobe fashion, “It’s simple, job is not finished”

On the follow, when asked about how they plan to finish the job, Howard replied by saying, “Go out there and dominate, first quarter to fourth quarter. Don’t worry about ht refs, don’t worry about missed shots. Just go out there and do what we do best. Play Laker basketball and get a good win.”

Can the Lakers seal the series in 5, or would the Nuggets live to fight another day?

The Nuggets have been known to fight their way out of a 3-1 deficit. They’ve done it twice this postseason already, and three times in the past two seasons. They are said to play their best basketball when they’re pressed.

The Lakers on the other hand know how to finish their job in a timely manner. They wrapped up both their series in 5 games and would look to make this one no exception.

Game 5 of Lakers vs Nuggets takes place on Saturday at 9 PM ET.