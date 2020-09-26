DOTA 2 NEWS: VP.Prodigy beat Alliance 2-0 & will face Secret in Grand Final of AMD Sapphire OGA Dota Pit Season 3. The AMD Sapphire Dota Pit Season 3 Grand Finals is between Team Secret & VP.Prodigy. Read more about the exciting game & the upcoming action in the Grand Final

The AMD Sapphire OGA Dota Pit Season 3 has been full of suprises. VP.Prodigy, who started the tournament as underdogs, have fought through the best teams to claim a spot in the Grand Finals. In the lower-bracket final, they put the pressure on Alliance right from Game 1. Their team line up consisted of Faceless Void, Invoker, Elder Titan, Snapfire and Enchantress.

Epileptickid had a nearly unstoppable run in the first game dying only once while destroying Alliance’s base. With nice co-ordination and synergy, VP.Prodigy put the pressure on Alliance right from the start. Both the games ended in 35 minutes. Alliance tried to mount a comeback in Game 2, and VP.Prodigy were more than up to the challenge.

.@virtuspro Prodigy quickly put themselves in the lead against @theAllianceGG in the lower bracket finals! Game 2 is starting!#OGADOTAPIT 📺https://t.co/rhWFDRzUcy pic.twitter.com/637vZWosrM — OGA Dota PIT (@OGADotaPIT) September 26, 2020

OGA DOTA PIT SEASON 3 GRAND FINALS

VP.Prodigy have been playing amazing Dota this tournament. However, will they be able to continue the run against Secret, who have been unstoppable this tournament?

Another @virtuspro Prodigy victory wins them the series! We’ll be back in 30 minutes with the #OGADOTAPIT Grand Finals!@teamsecret vs @virtuspro Prodigy 🕔17:00 CEST

📺https://t.co/rhWFDRzUcy pic.twitter.com/99Q8yh0BvE — OGA Dota PIT (@OGADotaPIT) September 26, 2020

Team Secret & VP.Prodigy will be facing off in the Grand Finals in a B05. You can watch the action on the Twitch & YouTube on OGA Dota Pit’s Channel. The winner will go home with $70,000 in Prize money. Team Secret have been in splendid form as well and have lost only one game in the tournament.