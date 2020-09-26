A week after personally calling Colby Covington to congratulate him on his victory, President Donald Trump, who is an MMA fanatic, has now praised Jorge Masvidal.

US President Donald Trump, who earlier praised Colby Covington for his impressive display against Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11, has now mentioned the name of another UFC fighter, and he is none other than Covington’s bitter enemy Jorge Masvidal. The presidential elections are looming in USA, and in related concern President Trump is busy campaigning. On September 25, in one of his crowd addresses he took the Gamebred’s name, and commended him for his incredible 5-second Knock out, which he inflicted on Ben Askren, back in July 2019, at UFC 239.

Watch What The President Said

In the past Jorge Masvidal has openly shown support to Donald Trump, and he still promotes the president’s ideologies.

Sharing the same political views might be the second thing that Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington have in common right now, first of course being the Welterweight division, which is the weight class they are a part of. Being in the same division, opens the possibility for them to square off in the Octagon as well, and taking in consideration, the animosity the two have for each other, a match between them would be the most reasonable thing that could happen.

