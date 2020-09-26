Dignitas have announced the changes on their YouTube channel and the changes will take place with immediate effect.

The org is restructuring its CS:GO division after the benching of IGL Xizt and Lurker ⁠GeT_RiGhT.

The teams Head coach Fifflaren will be moving to the managerial role within DIG.

With that, I will be taking on a new position as the new VP of Esports for DIG! I’m really happy to have been given this incredible opportunity with regular hours! 😉 I won’t be a HenryG but I’ll be more active and keep you in the loop with what’s going on with my teams #DIGWIN — Robin Johansson (@Fifflaren) September 25, 2020

He will assume the role as the VP of eSports.

The team’s analyst vENdetta will take over as Head Coach.

He is known for his talent at events before he joined the team.

Friberg will become the next IGL and will be hoping to have a well round performance at Flashpoint 2 in November.

During their announcement, Fifflaren stated that the major cancellation led to the overhaul of the roster.

Friberg eventually started pulled the strings for the team at Malta Vibes Cup.

Xizt stated the team needed to play more loose than the structured way he called for the team.

Friberg has previously led Optic and Heroic known for his entry ability, will In Game Lead the team.

As first mentioned in ‘Off the Record’, our CS:GO Analyst, Halvor “@vENdettaCSGO” Gulestøl , has been promoted to Head Coach of #DignitasVIE! 📺Watch Off the Record – Episode 7, as vENdetta talks about his new role: https://t.co/ca4WJTOqKn pic.twitter.com/nTKuzKx7AC — Dignitas (@dignitas) September 25, 2020

Fifflaren also said that the workload took a toll on his mental health.

He used to wake up at 2am LA time to attend org meetings and had to coach the team the rest of his day.

The swede will hold the position of VP of Esports for DIG.

DIG has promoted vENdetta from an Analyst to Head Coach.

Excited to get going with this! #DIGWIN https://t.co/yX0cpH2sqS — Halvor G. (@vENdettaCSGO) September 25, 2020

He is the current brand meta of on-air talent switching to coaching role like YNk and moses.

DIG also issued a statement that the replacements haven’t been confirmed yet and they will compete at Flashpoint 2.

DIG’s Roster:

Patrik “⁠f0rest⁠” Lindberg

Adam “⁠friberg⁠” Friberg

Håkon “⁠hallzerk⁠” Fjærli

Halvor “⁠vENdetta⁠” Gulestøl (coach)

Christopher “⁠GeT_RiGhT⁠” Alesund (benched)

Richard “⁠Xizt⁠” Landström (benched)