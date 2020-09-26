Nordavind have announced the loaning of NaToSaphiX to Complexity for the knockout stage.

Complexity are yet to find a replacement for their roster after oBo decided to bench himself and return to the States.

The change comes at a time when the team is in the middle of the Pro League Campaign.

CEO Jason Lake revealed that they currently have made a shortlist of candidates who can replace the 17 year old rifler.

They will use the emergency substitute to field NaToSaphiX.

NaToSaphiX will return to competitive play since early August.

When he stepped down from the Nordavind roster after a mutual agreement.

He has previously played with BlameF in a brief stint with Heroic for 3 months back in mid 2019.

They placed top 8 at both the ESL Pro League Season 9 Finals and at ESL Cologne 2019.

Complexity will play their first match against ENCE in the playoff stage.

Complexity Roster:

Benjamin “⁠blameF⁠” Bremer
William “⁠RUSH⁠” Wierzba
Kristian “⁠k0nfig⁠” Wienecke
Valentin “⁠poizon⁠” Vasilev
Niels-Christian “⁠NaToSaphiX⁠” Sillassen (stand-in)

Jamie “⁠keita⁠” Hall (coach)

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here