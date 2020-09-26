Nordavind have announced the loaning of NaToSaphiX to Complexity for the knockout stage.
Complexity are yet to find a replacement for their roster after oBo decided to bench himself and return to the States.
Nordavind has agreed to a loan agreement with Complexity for Niels-Christian “@NaToSaphiX” Sillassen.
He will be joining @Complexity with immediate effect.
Any additional questions regarding the transaction can be directed to @Jerome_Coupez at @ProdigyAgencyGG.
GLHF, Nato! pic.twitter.com/LfrzlxTamI
— Nordavind DNB (@Nordavindgg) September 25, 2020
The change comes at a time when the team is in the middle of the Pro League Campaign.
CEO Jason Lake revealed that they currently have made a shortlist of candidates who can replace the 17 year old rifler.
📢 #COLCS Roster Update:@NaToSaphiX will be our stand-in for @ESLCS Pro League Season XII Playoffs.#WeAreCOL
— Complexity Gaming (@Complexity) September 25, 2020
They will use the emergency substitute to field NaToSaphiX.
NaToSaphiX will return to competitive play since early August.
A huge thank you to @Nordavindgg for allowing the loan to happen
My amazing agent and agency @Jerome_Coupez @ProdigyAgencyGG @Complexity for wanting me as a stand-in
I feel just as happy as I feel ready
Practice starts tomorrow and I simply can’t wait
😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍
— NaToSaphiX (@NaToSaphiX) September 25, 2020
When he stepped down from the Nordavind roster after a mutual agreement.
He has previously played with BlameF in a brief stint with Heroic for 3 months back in mid 2019.
They placed top 8 at both the ESL Pro League Season 9 Finals and at ESL Cologne 2019.
Complexity will play their first match against ENCE in the playoff stage.
Complexity Roster:
Benjamin “blameF” Bremer
William “RUSH” Wierzba
Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke
Valentin “poizon” Vasilev
Niels-Christian “NaToSaphiX” Sillassen (stand-in)
Jamie “keita” Hall (coach)