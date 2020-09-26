Nordavind have announced the loaning of NaToSaphiX to Complexity for the knockout stage.

Complexity are yet to find a replacement for their roster after oBo decided to bench himself and return to the States.

Nordavind has agreed to a loan agreement with Complexity for Niels-Christian “@NaToSaphiX” Sillassen. He will be joining @Complexity with immediate effect. Any additional questions regarding the transaction can be directed to @Jerome_Coupez at @ProdigyAgencyGG. GLHF, Nato! pic.twitter.com/LfrzlxTamI — Nordavind DNB (@Nordavindgg) September 25, 2020

The change comes at a time when the team is in the middle of the Pro League Campaign.

CEO Jason Lake revealed that they currently have made a shortlist of candidates who can replace the 17 year old rifler.

They will use the emergency substitute to field NaToSaphiX.

NaToSaphiX will return to competitive play since early August.

A huge thank you to @Nordavindgg for allowing the loan to happen My amazing agent and agency @Jerome_Coupez @ProdigyAgencyGG @Complexity for wanting me as a stand-in I feel just as happy as I feel ready Practice starts tomorrow and I simply can’t wait 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — NaToSaphiX (@NaToSaphiX) September 25, 2020

When he stepped down from the Nordavind roster after a mutual agreement.

He has previously played with BlameF in a brief stint with Heroic for 3 months back in mid 2019.

They placed top 8 at both the ESL Pro League Season 9 Finals and at ESL Cologne 2019.

Complexity will play their first match against ENCE in the playoff stage.

Complexity Roster:

Benjamin “⁠blameF⁠” Bremer

William “⁠RUSH⁠” Wierzba

Kristian “⁠k0nfig⁠” Wienecke

Valentin “⁠poizon⁠” Vasilev

Niels-Christian “⁠NaToSaphiX⁠” Sillassen (stand-in)

Jamie “⁠keita⁠” Hall (coach)